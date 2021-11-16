WASHINGTON WIZARDS 105 – NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 100

Despite the Wizards entering as leaders of the East and leaving the same way, difficult game. The Pelicans, one of the worst teams in the opposing conference, made it expensive for them, and only the nerves of being in a position to win could with those of Willie Green. The locals did not finish off until the last strip of the meeting. New Orleans was scoreless in four of the final five minutes and it killed them. Ingram, who reached 31, is making progress but it is not enough without Williamson. Willy, no minutes.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 118 – TORONTO RAPTORS 113

A basket by McCollum and an assist from him to Nance sentenced the game in favor of the Blazers, in which Lillard did play tonight. Between the two outside Portland they added 53 points. The team has won six of its seven home games.

ATLANTA HAWKS 129 – ORLANDO MAGIC 111

Quiet day for the Hawks against a Magic that does not pose a threat. Cole Anthony finished with a sterile 29 points in the Orlando draw, which lost every quarter of the night.

NEW YORK KNICKS 92 – INDIANA PACERS 84

The Pacers lost because of a terrible fourth quarter in which they were left with only ten points. With this, the Knicks recover their pulse a bit, since they had lost five of the last seven games. Quickley and Walker added 16 each.

DETROIT PISTONS 107 – SACRAMENTO KINGS 129

The Kings’ resounding victory just as their coach, Luke Walton, was beginning to be seriously questioned. Six players above fifteen points, with Buddy Hield crowning 22, added far more than the Pistons, who have won just three games.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 96 – PHOENIX SUNS 99

The Suns gave the Wolves several opportunities, who blew two triples to win and tie, and still did not give the locals to prevail. Ayton came back with a double-double and Booker led with 29 points. Phoenix is ​​second in the West.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 90 – MIAMI HEAT 103

Tyler Herro is still a good tool for these enhanced Heat, both on par. The guard finished with 26 points his performance in Oklahoma City.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 92 – BOSTON CELTICS 98

Rubio scores 26 of his 28 points in another great second half, but Schroder’s 6 straight goals in the last minute and a half gives Boston the win. Read the chronicle.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 132 – HOUSTON ROCKETS 106

Houston signs another disastrous game that gives option to the usual minutes. In those Garuba and Aldama, friends and novices, were measured. Read the chronicle.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS 103 – CHICAGO BULLS 121

Game without history between a gentleman team and another that without LeBron does not seem like a big deal. Impressive performance by DeRozan, with 38. Davis, sent off. Read the chronicle.

DALLAS MAVERICKS 111 – DENVER NUGGETS 101

The Mavs beat the Nuggets on a night in which Porzingis faced Jokic face to face and managed to lead the Texan team. Read the chronicle.