Washington Wizards 103-Charlotte Hornets 109

Charlotte was back on the winning track after storming Washington this morning. The Hornets have a brilliant 6-1 record in the last seven games – only the Atlanta Hawks have been able to defeat a team that is fun to watch and has enormous potential. Rozier was capital with 32 points and an almost perfect 8/11 from the triple. Great performance by LaMelo Ball: 28 points and 13 rebounds. The Wizards’ third loss in last four games despite Harrell’s 24 points.

Atlanta Hawks 113-Oklahoma City Thunder 101

Atlanta is going strong at home. The Hawks defeated Okahoma and added their fifth straight victory, all of them at home. They are 8-1 at State Farm Arena this year… but 1-8 away from it. Trae Young was in charge of shooting the Thunder with 30 points (5/9 in triples). Gabriel Deck played just one minute in a game in which everything was decided in the third quarter when OKC could only score 11 points.

Boston Celtics 108-Houston Rockets 90

Boston delved a little more into the wound of a Rockets without destiny: they have already linked 15 consecutive defeats. The Celtics, meanwhile, have three of three and four in the last five games. Jaylen Brown returned with Boston after missing the last eight games through injury and finished with 19 points in 23 minutes on the court. Jayson Tatum was the top scorer of the game with 30 points.

Chicago Bulls 77-Indiana Pacers 109

Slap from Indiana to Chicago this morning. The Pacers dominated from the first minute a Bulls who were not comfortable at any time and who gave up when they observed that their rival achieved double-digit differences on the scoreboard. Domantas Sabonis was the best of the duel with 21 points and 11 rebounds. DeRozan (18) and LaVine (17), the only something acceptable in the premises.

Milwaukee Bucks 123-Orlando Magic 92

Milwaukee made history this morning against Orlando. The +41 (77-36) is the Bucks’ biggest advantage ever at halftime. It’s also the Magic’s biggest handicap in history in that same span. And to achieve this, the locals did not need the best version of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 12 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists. It’s the fourth straight win for the Bucks, who have yet to lose since Middleton, Holiday and Anteto got back together in the starting five.

San Antonio Spurs 111-Phoenix Suns 115

Phoenix is ​​unstoppable. The Suns beat Texas and posted their 13th straight win, tying their third best streak ever. The best, 17 since December 28, 2006 and January 29, 2007. The Spurs, meanwhile, have the second worst start in their history with a record of 4-12 after losing eight of the last ten games. Great performance by Deandre Ayon with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Devin Booker, 23 points with a 4/7 triples.

Sacramento Kings 94-Philadelphia 76ers 102

The Kings did not make the saying well and fell on Alvin Gentry’s debut on the bench to a Sixers who found some relief without Joel Embiid. The Cameroonian pivot already has eight games absent due to the anti-COVID protocols and his team has paid for it: only two victories in that period. Maxey carried the offensive weight in Philadelphia with 24 points. Sacramento committed the same wrongs as Luke Walton.

Cleveland Cavaliers 112-Brooklyn Nets 117

Ricky and the Cavs make Kevin Durant’s Nets sweat. Cleveland stayed up on the scoreboard until the fourth quarter and fought to the end. Good performance of the point guard: 16 points, 7 sacks and 5 assists. Read the chronicle here.

New Orleans Pelicans 96-Minnesota Timberwolves 110

Willy surprises what his Pelicans do not. Good progress for the Spanish pivot in the Pelicans’ rotation until he scored a double-double with a single miss on the shots. The Wolves, yes, are going up. Read the chronicle here.