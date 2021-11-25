Orlando Magic 99-Charlotte Hornets 106

Charlotte has picked up cruising speed. The Hornets won the seventh victory in their last eight games in Orlando and are already 12-8. They are in playoff position. They won with 27 points from Terry Rozier and 22 from LaMelo Bell to some Magic who continue to suffer in the NBA: they are last in the Eastern Conference with only four wins.

Houston Rockets 118-Chicago Bulls 113

Chicago’s second slip. The Bulls fell to the Rockets, one of the worst teams in the NBA, after falling in the last game against the Indiana Pacers. Zach LaVine’s 28 points were useless. Daniel House was Houston’s leading scorer with 18 points (4/4 on 3s) off the bench.

Memphis Grizzlies 113-Toronto Raptors 126

Toronto achieved an important victory away from home. The Raptors won in Memphis after a dubious first half thanks to Gary Trent: He scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter. VanVleet shot up to 23. Ja Morant was again the best of the Grizzlies with 23 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds.

Milwaukee Bucks 114-Detroit Pistons 93

Milwaukee tied for its sixth victory after beating Detroit. Since Khris Middleton came back, the Bucks haven’t lost. The forward finished with 11 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists. For his part, Giannis Antetokounmpo shot up to 33 with 7 sacks and 5 basket passes. Lyles was the leading scorer for the Pistons with 19 points.

Minnesota Timberwolves 113-Miami Heat 101

The Wolves smile again. Minnesota added its fifth win in a row against Miami thanks to an exceptional Anthony Edwards. The 2020 number one finished with 33 points and 15 rebounds. Beasley, meanwhile, scored 29 and D’Angelo Russell, 20. In Miami, Adebayo and Robinson were the top scorers with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Oklahoma City Thunder 104-Utah Jazz 110

The Jazz suffered to get back on the road to victory. Utah took Oklahoma thanks to a final push from Donovan Mitchell. The point guard scored 6 of his 13 points in the last minute to defeat a young team in which Gabriel Deck did not play for a single minute. Dort was the best at home with 27 goals. Clarkson was the only one on the road to reach 20.

San Antonio Spurs 106-Atlanta Hawks 124

Sixth win in a row for the Hawks, who are on their longest positive streak so far this season. And all thanks, of course, to Trae Young. The point guard reached 30 points (31) for the seventh time this season, three in this winning streak. Murray, 22, and Forbes, 23, the best in San Antonio.

Sacramento Kings 125-Portland Trail Blazers 121

Sacramento snapped Portland’s four-game win streak. Fox and Hield, 21 and 22 points, respectively, were the culprits. Damian Lillard’s 32 goals or Nurkic’s 28 were useless.

Indiana Pacers 116-Los Angeles Lakers 124

The King roars in Indiana. LeBron was capital in overtime for the Lakers’ victory over the Pacers. He finished with 39 points, 8 of them in the final 5 minutes. Read the chronicle here.

Cleveland Cavaliers 115-Phoenix Suns 120

Ricky Rubio stays at the doors in front of his exes from Phoenix. The Spanish player missed two decisive free throws in front of his former Suns. The Cavs, despite this, pushed the NBA runners-up to the limit. Read the chronicle here.

New Orleans Pelicans 127-Washington Wizards 102

New blow on the table from Willy Hernangómez. The center took advantage of a new opportunity in the victory of the Pelicans against the Wizards. He closed with 13 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks. Read the chronicle here.

Boston Celtics 104-Brooklyn Nets 123

Durant and the Nets end the good dynamics of Boston. There was no option for Boston despite having won back Brown this week. The Eastern favorite enforces his law in the Garden with Durant. Read the chronicle here.

Golden State Warriors 116-Philadelphia 76ers 96

The Warriors, the 100th team. Golden State defeats the Sixers after coming back 19 points. It is the only team that has exceeded one hundred points in all its matches. Read the chronicle here.