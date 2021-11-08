Orlando Magic 107-Utah Jazz 100

The Orlando Magic gave the surprise this past dawn by beating the Utah Jazz, which arrived in Florida after five consecutive victories. Cole Anthony was the hero for the hosts: he scored 33 points, 10 of them in the fourth quarter and 24 in the second half. The rookie, number 15 in the last draft, is being the most brilliant of the Magic so far this season. Donovan Mitchell, with 21 points, and Rudy Gobert, the same points plus 15 rebounds, were the highlights in Utah.

Washington Wizards 101-Milwaukee Bucks 94

The Washington Wizards showed their good moment this season by beating the Milwaukee Bucks, who continue with losses as important as Khris Middleton. The forward missed his fourth game followed by COVID-19 and there is still no clear return date: once he tests negative for the coronavirus, he will have to wait 10 days to return to action. The Wizards relied on Bradley Beal (30 points) to present their best balance in this section of the course (7-3) since the 2014-15 season. Washington kept the Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokoumpo (29 points and 18 rebounds), below 100 points for the second straight game and for the third time this season.

Sacramento Kings 91-Indiana Pacers 94

The Indiana Pacers stopped the Sacramento Kings in their tracks, who entered the game after two consecutive victories. Caris LeVert was the Pacers’ leading scorer with 22 points, while Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner closed the game with double-doubles: 17 + 10 the first and 12 + 15 the second. Harrison Barnes was the best in California with 22 points. Marvin Bagley III, number two in the 2018 draft, was again out of the game by Luke Walton’s decision. It is the ninth time this course that it happens.

Los Angeles Clippers 120-Charlotte Hornets 106

The Clippers have set the course this season. After the victory over Chalotte Hornets, the Angelenos have four consecutive victories. Paul George shot up to 20 points on Serge Ibaka’s return to the court after more than five months out with a back injury. The Spanish international came off the bench: he did not score in 8 minutes. “As always, the first game after a long time always costs a bit,” he admitted. “I have tried to do what I could, but the most important thing is that I am back and that we have won.” “The truth was, it was not easy. I love to play. But I had no options (to play) so I had to keep working and be patient. Thank God, now I’m back ”, he closed.

Oklahoma City Thunder 99-San Antonio Spurs 94

Oklahoma City Thunder won its first game against a team other than the Los Angeles Lakers. They did it to the Spurs with 20 points from Mike Muscala and four players above ten goals: Bazley (11), Robinson-Earl (13), Dort (13) and Gilgeous-Alexander (14).

Toronto Raptors 103-Brooklyn Nets 116

Brooklyn Nets adds and continues: there are already 5 consecutive victories. The Big Apple franchise beats the Raptors in Toronto with 31 points from Kevin Durant and 28 from James Harden. Return of Pascal Siakam. Read the chronicle here.

New York Knicks 109-Cleveland Cavaliers 126

Ricky Rubio makes history in the Mecca of basketball. The Spanish point guard of the Cleveland Cavaliers scores 37 points against the New York Knicks, it is the highest score of his career in the NBA. Read the chronicle here.

Golden State Warriors 120-Houston Rockets 107

The Warriors are a party. Golden State adds its 8th win of the season in 9 games. He is the leader of the NBA. Curry shoots up to 20 points. Great Draymond Green. Read the chronicle here.