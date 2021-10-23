PHILADELPHIA SIXERS 109 – BROOKLYN NETS 114

The Nets had to row in the second half to beat the Sixers, who navigate the dangerous waters of Ben Simmons but already had a victory under their belt. Durant, with 29 points, and a surprising Aldridge, author of 23 points, were two of the keys. The power forward had retired with a heart problem last year and has returned this season, making it big in Game 2. Harris and Curry, each with 23, were the local top scorers.

ORLANDO MAGIC 96 – NEW YORK KNICKS 121

Decisive first half to absolutely control this game. The Knicks did not let the Magic breathe, who could do little in the face of the New Yorkers’ push. Julius Randle led with a double-double (21 + 10), but Fournier (18) or Quickley (16) also contributed.

CHICAGO BULLS 128 – NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 112

Willy is still not playing in Willie Green’s new Pelicans. And the Bulls walked away with the victory, the second for them. Zach LaVine, who scored 32 points, is starting to hit it off with Ball and DeRozan, who added 43 between the two to help him. Good face, especially in attack, of these Bulls who are aiming so high after the summer signings.

DENVER NUGGETS 102 – SAN ANTONIO SPURS 96

Jokic continues with his MVP matches. The Spurs made it difficult for him, but he came out with flying colors. The Serbian went up to 32 + 16 + 7 to annihilate the hopes of the Texans. Denver, with a Campazzo better than the first day, is 2-0 to co-lead.

SACRAMENTO KINGS 101 – UTAH JAZZ 110

The Jazz were better in the second half, overcoming a score that was adverse to them, to extract the victory from Sacramento. The effort of Harrison Barnes (25 + 15) was in vain against Donovan Mitchell, who stuck in defense with his ‘namesake’ Davion, and the rest of Snyder’s players.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 135 – INDIANA PACERS 134

The game went into overtime and there the Pacers took a six lead, but not enough to dampen the Wizards. The team from the United States capital gritted their teeth to win. The superb performance of Myles Turner, who reached 40 points, was largely offset by Spencer Dinwiddie, who scored 34, and Kyle Kuzma, who left at 26.

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 112 – CHARLOTTE HORNETS 123

A bad set with Ricky Rubio on the court led to a loss that El Masnou’s point guard took as a personal problem. Read the chronicle.

BOSTON CELTICS 85 – TORONTO RAPTORS 113

Very bad Celtics impression of Ime Udoka this season opener. Juancho made his debut with the team, but the crowd paid for it with everyone. Read the chronicle.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS 105 – PHOENIX SUNS 115

The runner-up goes over them again and hostilities break out: a fight on the bench, absurd distractions and Johnson’s criticism. Read the chronicle.

HOUSTON ROCKETS 124 – OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 91

The Rockets added the first victory, and placidly against the lazy Thunder. Garuba, despite this, only played the remaining minutes. Read the chronicle.