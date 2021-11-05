

Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver present at Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.

Photo: Christian Petersen / .

The NBA has begun the process of an investigation into the Phoenix Suns and the conduct of majority owner Robert Sarver, the league said in a statement Thursday.

The league’s announcement that it will use the Wachtell Lipton law firm to conduct the investigation, comes in the wake of ESPN’s broadcast of an investigative story based on interviews with more than 70 employees current and former Suns who described a sometimes toxic and hostile workplace of racism and sexism during Sarver’s 17-year tenure in Phoenix.

Referring to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, a current business operations employee told the same news source that “If the commissioner comes in and investigates to see what the hell is going on in Phoenix, he would be horrified.”

“The allegations contained in today’s ESPN article are extremely serious, and we have directed the Wachtell Lipton Law Firm to begin a thorough investigation, “NBA Executive Vice President of Communications Mike Bass said in a statement. “The NBA and the WNBA are committed to providing a respectful and inclusive workplace for all employees.”

Bass stressed that until the final result of the investigation is known, the league will not take any action.

Former Suns manager gives his version of the allegations

For his part, Ryan McDonough (general manager of the Suns between 2013 and 2018) expressed his support for both Earl Watson and the players and workers of the Suns, hinting a certain veracity in the story published by ESPN.

In a statement prior to the NBA announcement, Sarver said he would support any league investigation about the accusations made against him.

“I would welcome an impartial NBA investigation that may be our only way to clear my name and the reputation of an organization of which I am very proud, ”said Sarver.

Suns Legacy Partners Chairman and CEO Jason Rowley also said that “they would appreciate any investigation of the League ” about the accusations.

Two current Suns employees said there is considerable internal support across the organization for an independent investigation into the franchise culture and that many employees, as one put it, would be “more than willing to talk” to investigators.

Said the second employee: “A lot of people see this as their chance to right this ship.”

Both employees noted, however, that an imminent concern among members of the organization is whether sensitive information, as well as their identities, would remain confidential to avoid any possible retaliation by Suns leadership. Said the first Suns employee: “We have to be protected.”

Suns minority owner Jahm Najafi said in a statement that he would assist in any NBA investigation.

“The conduct he allegedly committed has surprised and saddened me and is unacceptable,” Najafi said of Sarver.

“The well-being and safety of every Suns employee, player, coach and shareholder is, first and foremost, our priority. My condolences go out to all those whose lives and professions have been affected… Although today’s revelations fall under the jurisdiction of the League, which decides and takes any action based on its finding, I offer my support to ensure that there is a full responsibility”.

In Silver’s tenure since 2014, the NBA has launched two major investigations, with the LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks significantly focused on property behavior that ended team sales.

Firing an owner for violations of the NBA constitution and bylaws requires a three-quarter vote of the league’s board of governors.

Silver granted a lifetime suspension to former Clippers owner Donald Sterling, in April 2014, following the release of audiotapes that included his use of racist language about blacks, including his players.

Sterling made a later appearance on CNN that further damaged his position in the league, and the Clippers were eventually sold for an NBA-record $ 2 billion to Steve Ballmer in August 2014.

Under pressure from a league investigation, Hawks majority owner Bruce Levenson sold the franchise to a group led by Tony Ressler for $ 850 million in 2015.

Levenson was part of a league investigation that included self-report from an internal email He posted that included several racially-nuanced comments on the fan base that attended Hawks games.

The Dallas Mavericks were the focus of a league investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct in the workplace in the wake of a Sports Illustrated article in 2018.

Following the league’s findings, the Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban, donated $ 10 million to charities, including those who fight against domestic violence, towards women. But Cuban was not suspended or punished, much less forced to sell the team.

