SACRAMENTO KINGS 105 – MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 124

The pull of the third quarter was worth to make the distance with which the Grizzlies could close the game high against the Kings. In the local team, an arguably historic novelty: Neemias Queta, the first Portuguese to play in the NBA. It wasn’t enough to beat Memphis, which is already awaiting the return of Ja Morant. The one who entered the infirmary for this game was the Spanish Santi Aldama, with muscular discomfort in a calf. Desmond Bane (24) continues to pull the cart.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS 116 – MILWAUKEE BUCKS 112

Not even the 40 points of Jrue Holiday prevent disaster: fall in New Orleans. The champion lost this match without their main star, Giannis, and others like Portis. Hart missed the shot to avoid overtime and in overtime it was time for Jones and Graham’s sentence, this time on free throws. Willy, ten minutes of play.

BOSTON CELTICS 107 – GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 111

Golden State Warriors pulled a very close victory from the TD Garden, another outfield in which Stephen Curry (30) excelled. The Celtics tried to win in the final minute, moving up to two after a rebound and a triple by Marcus Smart with four seconds left. Lee’s hand did not tremble to close the night. Third followed by the Californians, who already know they will have to wait for Klay Thompson until January.

ATLANTA HAWKS 115 – DENVER NUGGETS 133

Very serious game for the Nuggets at the home of one of the most talented teams in the East. Hyland led with 24 points, although Morris, Jokic and Green all had very successful performances. Campazzo continues with minutes despite the recovery of the other bases. Denver catches its breath in another major coronavirus blow to the tournament.

ORLANDO MAGIC 105 – MIAMI HEAT 115

Strus (32) and Vincent (27), two secondaries who never stop surprising in the absence of the main, were the best of the Heat in the Florida derby. It is the fourth victory in five games for Spoelstra, who are climbing positions.

UTAH JAZZ 126 – SAN ANTONIO SPURS 128

Utah had the game in their hands, but Mitchell, author of 27 points as a leading scorer, missed three times to win. Walker, with a basket in play, and Murray, with a free throw, put the Spurs up two and the Jazz did not respond.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 126 – CHARLOTTE HORNETS 115

Portland snaps a lousy seven-game losing streak seasoned with internal franchise problems. Lillard regains his tone. Read the chronicle.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 110 – LOS ANGELES LAKERS 92

These road games bring out the worst in the Lakers again. This time, with a worrying injury: Davis, hanging on his knee. Read the chronicle.