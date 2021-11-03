LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 99 – OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 94

The cavalry arrived at Staples Center on time. The Clippers had to squeeze at the end and Paul George and Reggie Jackson, due to the absence of a finisher like Kawhi, pulled the car. The guard-forward was the best of the game with 32 points. The Thunder ran out of steam at the end, missing too many important possessions, and still haven’t won on the road.

PHILADELPHIA SIXERS 113 – PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS 103

On a night in which Lillard received pleasant chants from the Sixers’ stands, he ended up watching another gray game from the Blazers point guard (13 misses in 20 attempts) and with a final complaint, ensuring that now was the time to show his quality. The locals, not only without Simmons but also without a Harris who is in the health protocols, relied on Seth Curry (23) and Georges Niang (21) to add another victory, the fifth.

ATLANTA HAWKS 118 – WASHINGTON WIZARDS 111

The Hawks worked in attack but also in defense, stopping a Bradley Beal superior in the first half and bottom in a second where he had more difficulty finishing with 24 points. Trae Young, taking advantage of the free throws, and Clint Capela, closing the zone to the others, were an important part of the triumph of theirs.

NEW YORK KNICKS 104 – TORONTO RAPTORS 113

OG Anunoby broke his NBA points record, leaving it at 36, to lead some Raptors where Trent (26), VanVleet (17), Mykhailiuk (15) also stood out … The defeat is the second of the season for the Knicks.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 97 – ORLANDO MAGIC 115

Surprising, for the forcefulness, game won by the Magic at the home of the Wolves. And they’ll have to watch out there for Russell’s sprained ankle, who didn’t play well either. Franz Wagner, leaning on a sledgehammer, and Cole Anthony, a second-year point guard, collected 59 points between the two to lead their team.

INDIANA PACERS 131 – SAN ANTONIO SPURS 118

Duarte (18) also works with LeVert (16). The outside pair tied well with McConnell, who directed them, and with Sabonis and Turner … The five starters were too much for a Spurs who could only make up the score in Indiana.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS 110 – CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 113

Superb disposition of the Cavaliers in the first quarter. Then they knew how to keep the advantage. Ricky Rubio, bad in the shot but good in the direction. Read the chronicle.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 106 – DENVER NUGGETS 97

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant gave an offensive lesson in the victory over the Denver Nuggets with 26 points. Campazzo, 2 goals. Read the chronicle.

BOSTON CELTICS 114 – CHICAGO BULLS 128

The Celtics fall to Chicago after winning by 19 points in the third quarter. Smart criticizes the two stars of his team. There are 5 defeats in 7 games. Read the chronicle.