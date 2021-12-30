As much as options have been explored for Ben simmons resolve your situation with Philadelphia 76ers, the last NBA rumors They point in the same direction: a transfer with three teams involved. It is becoming increasingly complex that with the cache and credibility that the Australian is losing due to his injuries and, above all, his attitude, a single franchise decides to offer an All Star from its squad to recruit Ben, this being the demand of Doc Rivers. But nevertheless. a three-way operation would facilitate the economic and sporting viability of the matter, making it more feasible to unblock what is already one of the great soap operas of recent times in the league. From nbaanalysis.net they point to an operation with Portland Trail Blazers and Indiana Pacers involved.

Philadelphia 76ers would host CJ McCollum and Caris LeVert Portland Trail Blazers would host Myles Turner, Danny Green, Jaden Springer and rounds of Draft 2023 Indiana Pacers would host Ben Simmons and Cody Zeller

The current conversations could be considering this possibility very seriously, in which the great beneficiary, a priori, would be Philadelphia 76ers. And it is that two players with enormous offensive talent would win, something they urgently need to grow in the classification. Thybulle would become the great defensive specialist, Maxey would continue to develop as a point guard and they would have two guards who can generate their own shots and open the field for Embiid.

It would also make a lot of sense for Portland Trail Blazers. The Oregon’s project with McCollum has peaked, so drastically changing the quintet, with an efficient rim protector like Turner, would allow them to acquire renewed illusions and believe in themselves, as well as try to convince Lillard to stay. As if that were not enough, they would continue to have a natural shooter from the perimeter, who also has extensive experience, such as Green. Dispensing with Zeller wouldn’t be a problem for them.

Regarding the balance of the transfer for Indiana PacersThere is no doubt that they are the franchise that would risk the most, but also the one with the least to lose. Right now the team does not work and they still do not see viable that Sabonis and Turner share a leading role in the painting. Getting an ideal center to be a substitute, such as Zeller, would help them clarify the rotation greatly, while the arrival of Ben Simmons would put the future of the sports project in their hands. In addition, they could continue making transfers since Malcolm Brogdon acquired the role of transferable and would be a potential bargaining chip to sign an outside scorer.