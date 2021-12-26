The alarm lights have been unleashed on Los angeles lakers with the carousel of defeats that they chain and, above all, the feelings of helplessness that it shows. Lebron James cannot support a group of impotent players by himself to compensate for the poor performance of Russell westbrook, which with its particular style of play greatly conditions the entire group. Anthony Davis ‘injuries complete a picture that needs to be modified as soon as possible so as not to jeopardize the Angelenos’ presence in the playoffs, as well as looking for a new collective dynamic that makes them dream again of winning the ring. The NBA rumors Around the movements they can make to improve the template and from nbaanalysis.net they reveal the four probable movements:

Get rid of Russell Westbrook

Recurring so clearly after just a few months of competition and after having made such a strong commitment to him, it would be for the Los Angeles management to explicitly acknowledge that they have been wrong. The good relationship that Lebron maintains with Westbrook may make the final decision to dispense with the point guard be delayed in time, but they are increasingly convinced that his presence is incompatible with collective success. There are three teams interested in him, such as the Indiana Pacers (Turner would enter the transfer), New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks (Brunson and more players could be the key)

Jerami grant

Detroit Pistons is willing to listen to offers for what is their best player, but who seems incompatible with the rebuilding project in which they are immersed. The Lakers have Talen Horton-Tucker a very interesting asset for teams with a long-term projection, so both he and Kendrick Nunn could be enough to convince LaMotown’s team management.

Myles turner

Either by dispensing with Westbrook or including the two aforementioned players plus a round of Draft, the Lakers could get one of the best defenders in the entire league, forcing Vogel to play with a double post and Davis of 4.

Terrence ross

A priori, he is the least media player on the list, but his impact on the Lakers could be very remarkable. His ability to alternate the positions of 1 and 2, throw effectively from outside and take advantage of the spaces left by Lebron, would make the current Orlando Magic player could be very important in the Los Angeles team.