Time is running out and all parties need to agree as soon as possible to resolve the future of Ben simmons. What has already become the great soap opera of the summer promises to have a resolution that could greatly alter the foundations of the NBA, due to the number of players involved that could be and how the franchises that reach the resolution of the Australian’s future would change, as they reveal NBA rumors. As we have been reporting for days, Indiana Pacers is the team with the best position and that has shown the most interest in taking over the services of the rebel player of Philadelphia 76ers, as well as the one that can offer the most interesting elements in a possible transfer. Everything indicates that after some fluid groping conversations, there is already a formal offer from the Indianapolis.

The Pacers’ high regard for Simmons may come as a surprise to many, given the Australian player’s zero basketball progress of late. However, there is a clear vocation for change on the part of the Indianapolis franchise, which sees in the base a key man in its future and around whom they can build a winning project together with Domantas Sabonis. The intention of the Indiana was to get rid of Myles Turner, but there is no interest in this player on the part of the Sixers, eager to strengthen their point guard position, as well as incorporate some compulsive scorer from the perimeter. Malcolm Brogdon, TJ Warren, Chris Duarte and a 2022 NBA Draft first-round pick is what he has offered Indiana Pacers, generating notable interest in the Sixers.

Caris LeVert is the player wanted by the Philadelphia 76ers and for whom they will pressure

They are aware that they need to resolve the situation as soon as possible to be able to work with the new pieces from the beginning of the season and reduce the time of acclimatization to the team’s tactical systems, but they are not willing to give up their maxim. They are happy with the offer, but want to push a little harder to make a change: Caris LeVert instead of TJ Warren. From now on, a pulse will be established between the management of the two franchises to see who achieves their goal or if they reach some point in common. Furthermore, it has been known that Ben simmons It was offered to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for CJ McCollum and three draft picks, but Oregon’s refused, which was a blow to Doc Rivers’ team, seeing as the Indiana Pacers option may be their last bullet.