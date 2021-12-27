Los angeles lakers accumulate five consecutive defeats despite the fact that Lebron James is coming off. Things are looking really bad for the Los Angeles team and there is already talk of deep reconstruction in the squad like what happened in LeBron’s last season in the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thus, since almost all the salary of the team is occupied by LeBron, Anthony Davis Y Russell westbrook, only the departure of one of the three could cause the necessary change in the workforce. To this day Pelinka and his team are working on trying to get Westbrook out, which is not giving the expected result (despite the fact that he is playing the same as during his entire career in the Los Angeles team, so we do not know what he expected of him ).

The problem is, there are few teams in the league that can take on Westbrook’s salary ($ 44 million this year and a player option of $ 47 next) and want to do it too. Thus, in any exchange, the team that acquired Westbrook would have to return in salary at least 35.3 million, with what this implies a loss in players.

NBA rumors

Thus, as Yossi Gozlan explains in Hoopshype, a team in need of a point guard like the Boston Celtics could acquire him in exchange for Al Horford (27 million), Josh Richardson (11.6) and Juancho Hernangómez (7). However, the Greens don’t seem to have their minds set on a veteran point guard like Westbrook. Another team that could acquire Westbrook would be the New Orleans Pelicans, in exchange for Jonas Valanciunas, Josh Hart, Devonte Graham and Tomas Satoransky. They don’t seem interested either.

Teams that could host Westbrook

There are not many NBA franchises with enough salary space to be able to face an arrival like Russell Westbrook’s. Basically, those that are in complete reconstruction, like Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs.

The most plausible action, even for what they owe Westbrook historically, would be the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he has spent most of his career. After trading Kemba Walker, they could host Russell’s 47 kilos for next season.

Oklahoma City could generate as much as $ 34.3 million in cap space right now if they waive their existing business exceptions and free-agent cap restrictions. This could allow them to acquire Westbrook simply by returning Derrick Favors and any other salary.

Thus, it does not seem easy that the Lakers can get rid of their last star. Although it is not impossible. Attentive to the NBA rumors.