It seems incredible that such a wayward personality Kyrie irving continue to inspire confidence in the management of a franchise, and it is also incredible that a talent like yours is wasted in the way it is happening this season. The basis of Brooklyn nets He is still determined not to get vaccinated and his decision to return to play with New Yorkers by limiting himself to away games unleashed NBA rumors because it has been interpreted by many as a general message to the transparent league, showing that it is on the market. That a star of his level, who conditions the game so much, can only play at home can greatly alter Steve Nash’s plans and unbalance the rotation, but other teams do not have restrictions on unvaccinated players in their halls, as is the case with Miami Heat, as pointed out by nbaanalysis.net.

12/24/2021 05:12 AM

Brooklyn Nets is not sure what to do with a player who accumulates a lot of salary mass: either they stay with him or they transfer him to improve the squad

Everything indicates that the Nets are quite fed up with Kyrie’s eccentricities, which can unbalance the entire project aimed at the ring, so they would be willing to listen to offers. If we analyze the options available to Florida to make an offer that could be succulent in New York, we would have to consider that the Nets could come to settle for a pair of veterans of enormous quality and with experience in the fight and the acquisition. of the title, as are Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker. Both would be the bargaining chip for Irving to change of scene and arrive in Florida without restrictions to play at home and in a team in which Jimmy Butler would compensate for his lack of intensity in defense.

Miami Heat would take a big risk with this move

Some Draft selections of both teams would complete a trade that seems quite viable and in which Miami Heat I would take a huge risk as it would put the locker room’s lovable ecosystem into play. It would be an all or nothing without contemplations, a coup in which there would be no chiaroscuro; Either it turns out great or it turns out awful. For its part, Brooklyn nets would get rid of a problem, such as the one you are dealing with right now with Kyrie irving, shedding one of the most talented players in the world to host two veterans whose journey in the league would go no further than this season. The keys to the city would be handed over to Durant and Harden, forgetting the Big 3 dream and gaining more bench depth and defensive consistency.