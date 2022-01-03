Ricky Rubio he broke his knee a few days ago when he was nailing 27 points to the New Orleans Pelicans. This weekend has been acclaimed at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse by the fans of the fans, who saw how the Spanish is more than committed to the project and saw his teammates again. Cleveland Cavaliers despite being seriously injured recently.

El Masnou’s was playing his best basketball since he came to the NBA. He averaged 13 points and 6.6 assists per game, matching his best years, but with a tremendous impact on his teammates on and off the court. As he did with the Suns, but with a more relevant role if possible.

Ricky Rubio proved in his early years with the Wolves that he was capable of being one of the top five assistants in the league on a regular basis. In the Jazz, he could also score three and have games with more than twenty and thirty points. In the Suns, to lead a theoretically bad project and make his teammates improve.

His prize after two scandalous years was to return to the Wolves, to a team in which he did not have a hole (or they did not want to do it) and then be traded to OKC and the Cavs. The latest, we know. Now, after the serious injury, we have to ask ourselves a big question: where is Ricky Rubio going to play next season?

Next summer he will be a free agent and these are his options:

Renew with Cleveland Cavaliers

Ricky’s best option right now is to continue on a project he seems to be the perfect fit for. The team, with him as a substitute point guard who shares minutes with Darius Garland, works perfectly. Having at your disposal three tall men like Markkanen, Allen, Mobley or Love at your disposal to pass the ball to him or to generate space to penetrate is a wonderful thing. It will all depend on the salary space, on what the Cavs want to invest.

Sign for another NBA team

The performance offered by Ricky in recent years in the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns and, above all, Cleveland Cavaliers, give rise to any team needing to have a base of its characteristics (such as the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers or Golden State Warriors) can step up and try to seize their services next summer. It would not be surprising.

The most remote option that would have to do with a poor recovery from your serious injury. Ricky was not far from returning to Europe last summer after a disappointing season at the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, these months with the Cavs have made it clear that, at 31, he still has a lot to offer in the NBA. Should not come back.