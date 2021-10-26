Some of the best players in the competition are immersed in extra-sports situations that make this start of the season more busy in terms of NBA rumors it means. These are the five players most talked about in the face of a possible short-term transfer:

Bradley Beal

As long as he doesn’t renew with the Wizards, Bradley Beal will be in talks about his possible trade. He’s perhaps the worst-surrounded star in the league, and if he wants to win, he’s probably going to have to choose to leave DC to try another team. We will see what it decides. This is what the colleagues of The Ringer commented about him a few days ago:

All eyes are on Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving now, but everyone from team executives to rival players continues to monitor the Washington Wizards. “Almost every game we play, someone says something,” Bradley Beal tells me over the phone, regarding how often players try to recruit him to leave. “You love the fact that people see your game and they would love to play with you. But it’s also difficult in the back, because you have no idea what you want to do.”

Marvin bagley

Mavin Bagley asked to be traded a few months ago. The Kings said no because his value had dropped. Now the season starts and they leave him out of the rotation. Logically, Bagley’s agent has complained. It does not make sense that they do not transfer it because its value is low and then they do not put it, since its value is going to go down even more.

The Arizona center plays with the handicap of being drafted ahead of Luka Doncic and Trae Young in a historic draft error. However, his numbers are not bad (14.4 points and 7.5 rebounds in the 3 seasons he has accumulated in the league). We’ll see if the Kings decide to put him on the market.

Damian Lillard

We know that Damian Lillard is not going to want to leave the Portland Trail Blazers the day after tomorrow. You won’t want to leave the team of your life overnight. Para has already warned that if things don’t work out, he wants to choose to win. So far, the season for the Blazers has not started too well. We will have to wait, but the NBA rumors will come.

We know that he has spoken with his coach Chauncey Billups and that he was the most positive: “I am not going to share details of our conversations, but it is not often that when I talk to people they see what I see. Watch a game, watch the game. people … not many people see what I see. But a lot of what I see, he sees. So that was very important to me. As if that was a big problem. “

Kyrie irving

Kyrie Irving is not on the market, but the fact that he cannot play with the Brooklyn Nets because he has not been vaccinated and that New Yorkers this year will yes or yes to get the ring means that many NBA rumors have arisen around him. The last we know is that the Nets have not put him up for sale so far, but they are calls from various teams asking about his situation.

Ben simmons

The man of the moment. Ben Simmons wants to leave and the Sixers to leave, but not at any cost. Thus, a difficult solution that will satisfy everyone. It is almost impossible for Philadelphia to get what he wants for him for all that has been devalued by his bad end of last season at the sporting level and by his current misconduct. One of the two must back down. The situation is becoming more unsustainable day by day.