The 2021-22 NBA season is about to begin. These are all the teams, their possible quintets and their squads.

Western Conference

Denver nuggets

Player to watch: Nikola Jokic.Coach: Michael Malone.Possible quintet: Nikola Jokic (center), Aaron Gordon (power forward), Michael Porter Jr (forward), Will Barton (guard) and Monte Morris (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Player to watch: Karl-Anthony Towns.Coach: Chris Finch.Possible quintet: Karl-Anthony Towns (center), Jaden McDaniels (power forward), Anthony Edwards (forward), Malik Beasley (guard) and D’Angelo Russel (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Oklahoma city thunder

Player to watch: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.Coach: Mike Daigneault.Possible quintet: Isaiah Roby (center), Darius Bazley (power forward), Aleksej Pokusevski (forward), Lunguentz Dort (guard) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Portland Trail Blazers

Player to watch: Damian Lillard | One of the best league players, with playoff DNA.Coach: Chauncey Billups | With a lot of history in the NBA as a player, as a coach, rookie.Possible quintet: Jusuf Nurkic (center), Robert Covington (power forward), Norman Powell (forward), CJ McCollum (guard) and Damian Lillard (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Utah Jazz

Player to continue: Donovan Mitchell.Coach: Quin Snyder.Possible quintet: Rudy Gobert (center), Royce O’Neale (power forward), Bogdan Bogdanovic (forward), Donovan Mitchell (guard) and Mike Conley (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Golden state warriors

Player to continue: Stephen Curry.Coach: Steve Kerr.Possible quintet: James Wiseman (center), Draymond Green (power forward), Andrew Wiggins (forward), Jordan Poole (guard) and Stephen Curry (point guard).

Check here the full template.

LA Clippers

Player to continue: Paul George.Coach: Tyronn Lue.Possible quintet: Ivica Zubac (center), Marcus Morris (power forward), Paul George (forward), Eric Bledsoe (guard) and Reggie Jackson (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Los angeles lakers

Player to continue: Lebron James.Coach: Frank Vogel.Possible quintet: Anthony Davis (center), LeBron James (power forward), Kent Bazemore (forward), Wayne Ellington (guard) and Russell Westbrook (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Phoenix suns

Player to continue: Devin Booker.Coach: Monty Williams.Possible quintet: DeAndre Ayton (center), Jae Crawder (power forward), Mikal Bridges (forward), Devin Booker (guard) and Chris Paul (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Sacramento Kings

Player to continue: De’Aaron Fox.Coach: Luke Walton.Possible quintet: Richaun Holmes (center), Marvin Bagley III (power forward), Harrison Barnes (forward), Tyrese Haliburton (guard) and De’Aron Fox (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Dallas mavericks

Player to continue: Luka Doncic.Coach: Jason Kidd.Possible quintet: Dwight Powell (center), Kristaps Porzingis (power forward), Dorian Finney-Smith (forward), Tim Hardaway Jr. (guard) and Luka Doncic (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Houston rockets

Player to continue: Christian Wood.Coach: Stephen Silas.Possible quintet: Christian Wood (center), Daniel Theis (power forward), Eric Gordon (forward), Jalen Green (guard) and Kevin Porter Jr. (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Memphis Grizzlies

Player to continue: Ha Morant.Coach: Taylor Jenkins.Possible quintet: Steven Adams (center), Jaren Jackson Jr. (power forward), Desmond Bane (forward), Dillon Brooks (guard) and Ja Morant (point guard).

Check here the full template.

New Orleans Pelicans

Player to continue: Zion Williamson.Coach: Willie Green.Possible quintet: Jonas Valanciunas (center), Zion Williamson (power forward), Brandon Ingram (forward), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (guard) and Devonte ‘Graham (point guard).

Check here the full template.

San antonio spurs

Player to continue: Dejounte Murray.Coach: Gegg Popovich.Possible quintet: Jakob Poeltl (center), Keldon Johnson (power forward), Doug McDermott (forward), Derrick White (guard) and Dejounte Murray (point guard).

Eastern Conference

Boston Celtics

Player to watch: Jayson Tatum.Coach: Ime Udoka.Possible quintet: Al Horford (center), Grant Williams (power forward), Jayson Tarum (forward), Jaylen Brown (guard), Marcus Smart (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Brooklyn nets

Player to watch: Star: Kevin Durant.Coach: Steve Nash.Possible quintet: Blake Griffin (center), LaMarcus Aldrige (power forward), Kevin Durant (forward), Kyrie Irving (guard), James Harden (point guard).

Check here the full template.

New York Knicks

Player to watch: Julius Randle.Coach: Tom Thibodeau.Possible quintet: Mitchell Robinson (center), Julius Randle (power forward), RJ Barret (forward), Evan Fournier (guard), Kemba Walker (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Philadelphia 76ers

Player to watch: Joel Embiid.Coach: Doc Rivers.Possible quintet: Joel Embiid (center), Tobias Harris (power forward), Danny Green (forward), Seth Curry (guard), Ben Simmons (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Toronto raptors

Player to watch: Pascal Siakam.Coach: Nick Nurse.Possible quintet: Kehm Birch (center), Pascal Siakam (power forward), OG Anunoby (forward), Gary Trent Jr. (guard), Fred VanVleet (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Atlanta Hawks

Player to watch: Bring Young.Coach: Nate McMillan.Possible quintet: Clint Capela (center), John Collins (power forward), Cam Reddish (forward), Kevin Huerter (guard), Trae Young (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Charlotte hornets

Player to continue: LaMelo Ball.Coach: James Borrego.Quintet: Mason Plumlee (center), PJ Washington (power forward), Gordon Hayward (forward), Kelly Oubre Jr. (guard), LaMelo Ball (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Miami Heat

Player to watch: Jimmy Butler | A born leader who misses the riceCoach: Erik Spoelstra | One of the best on the benchesPossible quintet: Bam Adebayo (center), Jimmy Butler (power forward), Tyler Herro (forward), Duncan Robinson (guard), Kyle Lowry (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Orlando Magic

Player to continue: Jalen Suggs.Coach: Jamahl Mosley.Possible quintet: Wenderll Carter Jr. (center), Jonathan Isaac (power forward), Michael Carter-Williams (forward), Jalen Sluggs (guard), Cole Anthony (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Washington Wizards

Player to continue: Bradley Beal.Coach: Wes Unseld.Possible quintet: Thomas Bryant (center), Rui Hachimura (power forward), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (forward), Bradley Beal (guard), Spencer Dinwiddie (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Chicago Bulls

Player to continue: Zach LaVine.Coach: Billy Donovan.Possible quintet: Nikola Vucevic (center), Lauri Markkanen (power forward), Patrick Williams (forward), Zach LaVine (guard), Coby White (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Player to continue: Collin Sexton.Coach: JB Bickerstaff.Possible quintet: Jarrett Allen (center), Evan Mobley (power forward), Isaac Okoro (forward), Collin Sexton (guard), Darius Garland (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Detroit Pistons

Player to continue: Jerami Grant.Coach: Dwane Casey.Possible quintet: Isaiah Stewart (center), Jerami Grant (power forward), Saddiq Bey (forward), Cade Cunningham (guard), Killian Hayes (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Indiana Pacers

Star: Domantas Sabonis.Coach: Rick Carlisle.Quintet: Myles Turner (center), Domantas Sabonis (power forward), TJ Warren (forward), Caris LeVert (guard) and Malcolm Brogdon (point guard).

Check here the full template.

Milwaukee bucks

Star: Giannis Antetokounmpo.Coach: Mike Budenholzer.Quintet: Brook Lopez (center), Giannis Antetokounmpo (power forward), Khris Middleton (forward), Donte DiVincenzo (guard) and Jrue Holiday (point guard).

Check here the full template.