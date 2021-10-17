After living the two more seasons “atypical” of history, because of the damn pandemic and its subsequent bubble format, and by the plague of injuries due to “inhuman” calendar and that would be a determining factor, the NBA finally recovers a normal calendar and the necessary rest in the players so that all the franchises start from the same place.

At this point, injuries of very important players are still dragging, which can mark the course of the season. They are the cases of Kawhi in the Clippers, from Jamal murray in the Nuggets or from klay thompson in the Warriors, three stars who won’t be around to help your team yet for some time. In these cases, and due to the severity of the injuries, it is more important to “excuse me” they will return that the “when”. Three teams that because of their absences start a step lower than expected, but which cannot be ruled out to achieve almost everything.

One step higher in the fight for the ring appear the two great revelations of the past year, Jazz and Suns. The former had the best regular season in their history, achieving the best record and with numbers above those achieved by Stockton and Malone in that historic 90s team. But when push came to shove they ran out of gas and couldn’t sneak into a finals 22 years later.

Objective that the surprising Suns, who hand in hand with this magic triangle C. Paul, Booker and Ayton they were about to get the first ring in their history. But like the Jazz the light would go out at the decisive moment, or perhaps it was turned off Giannis.

The big three of favorites

On the podium of contenders for the ring there are 3 great candidates. The current champions Bucks, who have barely changed the roster and once the pressure of the title is removed they want the second from the hand of their MVP Giannis. Milwaukee wins the ring

The Lakers, who have totally revolutionized their squad, to the point that only three players from the past year are still there. Yes, two of them are Lebron and AD avis whom the franchise has surrounded by “mercenary veterans” What Westbrook, Rondo, Carmelo, Ariza or Howard to get the ring right now. By age of all of them they will not have many more opportunities.

But the big favorite, like last season, are again the Nets and his roster full of All Stars. Durant, Harden, Irving, Griffin, the “recovered” Aldridge, Milsap, J. Harris or P. Mills make of the set of S. Nash a team that is scary. They only seem to have two enemies: the injuries that already left them greatly diminished last year and themselves. The one who is messing Irving and their refusal to the vaccine may be just the start of a series of fires that are difficult to put out.