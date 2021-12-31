. A general view during NBC New Years Eve 2008 with Carson Daly in Times Square on December 31, 2007 in New York City.

Especially for you live from Miami, Florida are superstar artist Miley Cyrus and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, hosting the NBC New Years Eve Party. Here’s what you need to know about the hosts and artists, plus the kickoff show, “2021: It’s Toast!” with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

The hosts

Singer Miley Cyrus and comedian Pete Davidson will bring you a star-studded lineup of special guests and live performances from Miami, Florida, starting at 10:30 p.m. ET and 12:30 a.m.

“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun night, we look forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and welcoming 2022 with an evening of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials. of E! News, NBCUniversal, in a statement.

In a preview of E! Online, Cyrus jokes: “Honestly, I think people should watch this New Years Eve show because it will be a traditional thing, but we are doing it in a non-traditional way… What I think it will be. The great thing about this show is that we are actually inviting our friends. It will be like the real thing and the cameras will just be there. It won’t feel like a show. It will feel like everyone is there in Miami with us. “

But Davidson said blankly, “No one’s coming for me.” He then asked if they had any restrictions, to which Cyrus replied, “Yes, but it’s live. What are they going to do? Anything can happen!”.

When asked about his New Years resolutions, Davidson said, “I usually make one and then don’t follow it, so my New Years resolution this year is not to have one so I won’t be disappointed again. Until 2022! “

Cyrus joked, “My New Years resolution is next time, just keep ‘Miley’s New Years Eve Party’ and that’s it,” to which Davidson replied, “Ouch.”

But in all seriousness, he said his New Year’s resolution is “not to see problems but solutions.”

The artists

Performers for NBC’s “Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson New Years Eve Party” include Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca $ h, and more surprise guests.

Preview: ‘2021: It’s toast!’

Ahead of NBC’s New Years Eve party, which begins at 10:30 pm, “Today” hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager return with their annual “It’s Toast!” Special.

The press release mocks:

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will raise a glass through 2022 with a primetime New Years Eve special, “2021: It’s Toast!”, Airing December 31 at 8:00 PM ET on NBC. “2021: It’s toast!” You’ll remember the fun and funny moments that provided a much-needed break during a challenging year, including the most talked about viral videos, trends, mistakes, and pranks. Viewers are invited to join using # Toast2021.

The special will feature interviews with Michael Bublé, Andrea Canning, Mike Cabellon, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Jonathan Graziano & amp; Noodle, Savannah Guthrie, Ed Helms, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Sheinelle Jones, Carson Kressley, Preacher Lawson, Harry Lennix, Loni Love, Vella Lovell, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Chris Mann, Craig Melvin, Alex Moffat, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Amber Ruffin, Al Roker, Jana Schmieding, Ainsley Seiger, Chris Sullivan, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Mike Tirico, Lisa Vanderpump and Johnny Weir.

NBC’s New Years Eve fun begins with “2021: It’s Toast!” At 8:00 pm. Eastern and Pacific Time followed by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s New Years Eve Party at 10:30 pm Eastern and Pacific Time on NBC.

