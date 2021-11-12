Univision Don Francisco and Charytín Goyco are some of the special guests at the great semifinal of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

The seventh gala of Our Latin Beauty 2021 will have the special participation of big stars of the television industry in Spanish. In the exciting semifinal gala, the six finalists will experience great moments on the stage of the competition that seeks new talent from Univision.

The memorable night will include two “Challenges of the Queen”, one in charge of Alejandra Espinoza and another presented by Clarissa molina, both winners of two of the most successful seasons of Our Latin Beauty.

There is just one gala left for one of the six semifinalists of NBL 2021 Achieve her dream of being Univision’s next television star, but to achieve it, the candidates need to overcome the two challenges of the week and a decisive test with the legendary television stars Don Francisco and Charytín Goyco.

In the first challenge of the seventh gala of NBL 2021, presented by Alejandra Espinoza (NBL 2007), the main host of the reality show, contestants will have the opportunity to prove they are primetime ready by hosting some of the audience’s favorite shows on Univision.

In the second challenge of the night, Clarissa molina (NBL 2016), backstage host of the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards, will ask candidates to impersonate a music superstar in a dubbing challenge. The NBL contestants will perform on stage transformed into:

Raishmar Carrillo – JLO

Fabien de la Concepción – Gloria Trevi

Jaky Magaña – Jenni Rivera

Sirey Morán – KAROL G

Genesis Serum – Beyoncé

Lupita Valera – Thalía

The Backstage host Gabriel Coronel and the host of the mansion Amara La Negra They will participate in the entertaining segment as disc jockeys.

Things will get tense again on the stage of Our Latin Beauty 2021 when the four contestants are announced that they will advance to the final. Then the finalists will return for a Decisive Challenge as interviewers or hosts alongside the popular presenters. Don Francisco and Charytín Goyco.

After the semifinal gala, the audience will have 24 hours to vote for the participant they want to become the next queen of NBL.

This week’s musical guests will be the legendary MS band of regional Mexican music, the urban music star Lunay, the sensation of latin music Natti Natasha and the golden girl Paulina Rubio.

Everything you need to know about the seventh gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021:

DATE OF TRANSMISSION: Sunday, November 14, 2021

TIME OF TRANSMISSION: 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

TRANSMISSION CHANNEL: Univision, consult your local programming guide for the channel of the major Spanish-language television network.

MAIN HOST OF THE REALITY SHOW: Alejandra Espinoza, winner of the first edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina, broadcast by Univision during 2007.

QUEEN OF OUR LATIN BEAUTY GUEST FOR THIS SUNDAY’S GALA: Clarissa Molina, winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina in the 2016 season.

TALENTS THAT WILL BE PART OF THE GRAND SEMIFINAL OF NBL 2021: Don Francisco and Charytín Goyco.

WHO WILL BE IN CHARGE OF THE MUSICAL SHOWS OF THE NBL 2021 SEMIFINAL: The guest artists of the night are Banda MS, Paulina Rubio, Natti Natasha and Lunay.

JUDGES OF THE COMPETITION: Daniella Álvarez, Giselle Blondet, Jomari Goyso and Adal Ramones.

HOW MANY SEMIFINALISTS WILL BE ELIMINATED IN THIS SEVENTH GALA OF NBL 2021: Two semifinalists will be the last eliminated from NBL 2021, the rest of the applicants will officially be part of the grand finale of the twelfth season of the reality show.