Univision Lupita Valero is reunited with the love of her life at the fifth gala of NBL 2021.

Lupita Valero was the only finalist of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 who was able to fulfill her dream of reuniting with her boyfriend during the gala last Sunday, October 31.

Last week’s “The Queen’s Challenge” consisted of the seven finalists participating in improvised acting scenes. During his talent test, Valero was left speechless when he realized that his boyfriend was playing one of the invited characters.

The participant of Mexican origin had not been able to see her boyfriend since he entered the luxurious “Mansión de la Belleza” to be part of the television production of Univision. One of the rules of the competition is that no young woman can have mobile phones or come into contact with people outside the NBL production.

Play

Lupita Valero was surprised by the presence of her boyfriend in her challenge. The doors of the unknown opened and made the Mexican face the challenge of improvising in the role of a doctor; However, what she did not expect is that the patient would be a person very dear to her whom she has not seen for months. For his part, Judge Jomari… 2021-11-01T03: 55: 01Z

In the improvisation challenge, Lupita Valero played a doctor who was attending an emergency to a young man who suffered a serious traffic accident that left him with a head injury.

The patient, who initially had his face completely bandaged by the alleged injuries he had suffered, was played by nothing more and nothing less than the Mexican participant’s boyfriend himself.

At the time of removing the bandages from the patient to check if he had any restraint on his face, Valero realized that it was his very boyfriend.

Faced with her excitement and nervousness, the model continued to improvise with the professionalism that has characterized her since her first audition at NBL.

For his part, Lupita Valero’s boyfriend was completely committed to his character as a convalescent patient, this because at no time did he show any kind of feeling so as not to harm or negatively influence his girlfriend’s performance during the weekly challenge.

“That Cristobal let me tell you that we were a very good actor, because he did not go out of character at all,” joked Alejandra Espinoza when mentioning the performance of Valero’s boyfriend.

“They say it even smelled like the dead,” said Adal Ramones, a member of the NBL 2021 panel of judges, referring to the extraordinary performance of Cristobal Meneses Quintana, sentimental partner of the Mexican participant.

Although it is true that Lupita Valero lived a great moment due to the reunion with her boyfriend that was surprisingly organized by the production of Nuestra Belleza Latina, the judges concluded that the challenge of the finalist has not been one of her best performances in what that goes to competition on the reality show.

“I don’t know why you get lost when they enter there, it is a very great opportunity. They’ve been here for weeks now and you understand a bit what television is like, so I think you have to put the batteries together ”, Jomari Goyso pointed out when evaluating Valero.

Who is Cristobal Meneses Quintana?

Lupita Valero’s boyfriend, identified as Cristobal Meneses Quintana, is a young man of Mexican origin who has no connection with the artistic medium.

Valero and Meneses Quintana have had a consolidated love relationship since 2020, as the model has announced through her official Instagram account.

“And you, I don’t know what you’re feeling, but I’m dying,” the Mexican wrote in mid-January 2020 in a post on the Instagram social network to publicly confirm her love affair with Cristobal Meneses Quintana.

As for the personal life of the boyfriend of the Nuestra Belleza Latina finalist, little is known, this because the young Mexican has his private profile on the Instagram platform. What is true is that the couple generally share in the state of Guerrero in Mexico, the birthplace of Lupita Valero.