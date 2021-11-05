Univision They are the confirmed artists for the sixth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

The twelfth season of Our Latin Beauty it is getting much closer to its grand finale. There are only three galas left for viewers to meet the participant who will become the new talent of the prestigious television network Univision.

During the sixth gala of NBL 2021, the seven participants will have to show their best dance steps in “The Challenge of the Queen” of this week, presented by nothing more and nothing less than by the Salvadoran Marisela De Montecristo, winner of the reality show in the 2013 edition.

“The Challenge of the Queen” This Sunday, November 7, will include the participation of great celebrities from the entertainment industry such as:

The actor Juan Vidal will dance with Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción.

Gabriel Coronel, the host backstage of Nuestra Belleza Latina, will dance with Lupita Valero.

The Chef Yisus from Despierta América will dance with Genesis Serum.

Roberto Hernandez from “Enamorándonos” he will dance with Clauvid Dály.

The content creator Marko will dance with Raishmar Carrillo. The dancer and choreographer Toni Costa will dance with Sirey Moran.

Juan Carlos, choreographer of “Mira Quien Baila”, will dance with Jaky Magana.

The dance numbers of the “Challenge of the Queen” They will include the genres of bachata, salsa, tango, contemporary music, regional Mexican and urban.

In an emotional segment with Daniella Alvarez, a member of the NBL jury, the contestants will participate in a reflection exercise, where they will share unpublished details of their lives.

The emotions will continue during the sixth gala of NBL with more surprises for the finalists. Among the musical guests will be Carlos Vives in the initial act and Ana Barbara during the haute couture catwalk.

Every gala of the twelfth season of Our Latin Beauty airs on Sundays on Univision beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

The winner of Our Latin Beauty 2021 will become the successor to Migbelis Castellanos, who currently holds the longest reign in the history of the beauty pageant in reality show format of Univision.

Everything you need to know about the sixth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021:

DATE OF TRANSMISSION: Sunday, November 7, 2021

TIME OF TRANSMISSION: 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

TRANSMISSION CHANNEL: Univision, consult your local programming guide for the channel of the major Spanish-language television network.

MAIN HOST OF THE REALITY SHOW: Alejandra Espinoza, winner of the first edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina, broadcast by Univision during 2007.

QUEEN OF OUR LATIN BEAUTY GUEST FOR THIS SUNDAY’S GALA: Marisela De Montecristo, winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina in the 2013 season.

TALENTS THAT WILL BE PART OF THE ‘CHALLENGE OF THE QUEEN’ OF THE SIXTH GALA OF NBL 2021: Juan Vidal, Gabriel Coronel, Chef Yisus, Roberto Hernández, Marko Música, Toni Costa and Juan Carlos.

WHO WILL BE IN CHARGE OF THE MUSICAL SHOWS: The guest artists of the night are the Colombian singer Carlos Vives and the Mexican star Ana Bárbara.

JUDGES OF THE COMPETITION: Daniella Álvarez, Giselle Blondet, Jomari Goyso and Adal Ramones.

HOW MANY FINALISTS WILL BE ELIMINATED IN THIS SIXTH GALA OF NBL 2021: One of the seven applicants will be out of the competition.