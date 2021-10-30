Univision Jomari Goyso, Daniella Álvarez, Giselle Blondet and Adal Ramones are the judges for the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

The fifth gala of Our Latin Beauty 2021 will be full of emotional surprises, both for the eight finalists and for all the viewers who were stunned by everything that will happen throughout the two hours of transmission.

This week the eight finalists of the twelfth season of Our Latin Beauty They will face a new challenge that will put their communication skills to the test after attending an improvisation masterclass by Adal Ramones, judge of the competition.

Migbelis Castellanos (NBL 2018) will be in charge of “Challenge of the Queen” this week, with which she will test the finalists’ ability to improvise in a challenge full of surprises and emotional family reunions. Gabriel Coronel, the host backstage, will also be part of this entertaining segment.

In this fifth gala of NBL 2021, the audience will be able to see the reaction of the participants when they read comments on social networks about themselves during a special activity with the host of the mansion Amara La Negra, the correspondent of “Sal y Pimienta” David Solomon and the host of NBL Alejandra Espinoza.

This week’s program will include performances by Sebastian Yatra, a Latin GRAMMY® nominated artist, who will kick off the show with a medley of two of his hits; the popular singer Carlos Rivera placeholder image, host of this year’s Latin GRAMMY® Awards, and the artist Beatriz Luengo, who has been nominated twice for a Latin GRAMMY.

The fifth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 will have a special broadcast schedule. The show will begin on Univision at 9:00 PM ET.

Everything you need to know about the fifth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021:

DATE OF TRANSMISSION: Sunday, October 31, 2021

TIME OF TRANSMISSION: 9:00 PM Eastern Time.

TRANSMISSION CHANNEL: Univision, consult your local programming guide for the channel of the major Spanish-language television network.

MAIN HOST OF THE REALITY SHOW: Alejandra Espinoza, winner of the first edition of Nuestra Belleza Latina, broadcast by Univision during 2007.

QUEEN OF OUR LATIN BEAUTY GUEST FOR THIS SUNDAY’S GALA: Venezuelan Migbelis Castellanos, winner of the eleventh season of NBL, broadcast by Univision in 2018.

UNIVISION TALENT THAT WILL BE PART OF THE ‘CHALLENGE OF THE QUEEN’ OF THE FIFTH GALA OF NBL 2021: Venezuelan actor and singer Gabriel Coronel.

WHO WILL BE IN CHARGE OF THE MUSICAL SHOWS: The guest artists of the fifth gala of NBL 2021 are the singers Sebastián Yatra, Carlos Rivera and Beatriz Luengo.

JUDGES OF THE COMPETITION: Daniella Álvarez, Giselle Blondet, Jomari Goyso and Adal Ramones.

HOW MANY FINALISTS WILL BE ELIMINATED IN THIS FIFTH GALA OF NBL 2021: One of the eight finalists in the competition will be out of the competition after being selected by the judges as the candidate with the least evolution so far in the competition since the first gala of the show.

There are only four galas left to know which of the finalists of the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina will be the successor to Migbelis Castellanos, outgoing queen of the prestigious Univision television competition.

