Univision The fourth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 will present a well-deserved tribute to great women who have set a precedent in our history.

Great Univision talents as they are Alejandra Espinoza, Aleyda Ortiz and Pamela Silva, will be in charge of advising the nine finalists for “The Queen’s Challenge” this Sunday, October 24.

A difficult catwalk show will take contestants from Nuestra Belleza Latina to travel through time as part of the Queen’s Challenge with the collaboration of Aleyda Ortiz, winner of NBL in 2014.

As happened in previous galas, “The Queen’s Challenge” will have an additional twist, as the candidates will have to read on the teleprompter, during their tour, historical achievements by women.

The presenter of “Primer Impacto”, Pamela silva, will teach candidates to present the news like professionals, from where to look in front of television cameras to what tone of voice to use to captivate the audience. The host of NBL, Alejandra Espinoza; and Aleyda Ortiz, will advise the finalists on how to walk the runway gracefully.

The night’s guest artists are the Latin sensation Ally brooke, the reggaeton star Justin quiles and the legendary Banda El Recodo of regional Mexican music.

As announced last week, all participants are in danger of being eliminated, and the audience will decide with their vote which will be the three sentenced applicants. Then the contestants will be able to save one of their companions, and the members of the jury, Daniella Álvarez, Giselle Blondet, Jomari Goyso and Adal Ramones, they will save another. The remaining contestant will be eliminated.

Gabriel CoroneHe will bring all the action as the contestants prepare for the Queen’s Challenge, and the host of the NBL Mansion, Amara La Negra, will present another showdown for comforts in the luxurious mansion.

The fourth gala of Our Latin Beauty 2021 It will be broadcast this Sunday, October 24 on Univision starting at 8:00 PM, Eastern Time.

