Meet the celebrities who will be part of the third gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

The third gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 will be loaded with a lot of tension as a result of the drastic decision of the judges to put the ten finalists in danger of elimination.

At the gala this Sunday, October 17, the members of the jury for the twelfth season of NBL will reveal which candidate will leave the competition after the audience cast more than one million votes in support of their favorites.

The talented Alejandra Espinoza She will once again take over the leadership of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 after a brief hiatus as a result of health problems that forced her to rest for more than a week.

As always, the jury, made up of Daniella Álvarez, Giselle Blondet, Jomari Goyso and Adal Ramones, will choose the winner of the challenge of the week.

The Venezuelan heartthrob Gabriel Coronel will continue to present the latest news from behind the scenes, and the talented Dominican Amara La Negra will test the girls’ stamina in another exciting reward challenge for the comforts of the mansion.

The third gala of Our Latin Beauty 2021 It will be broadcast this Sunday, October 17 on Univision starting at 8:00 PM, Eastern Time.

The production of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 unveiled the names of the personalities who will be making special appearances during the gala this Sunday, October 17.

The third gala of the new season of NBL will include musical performances by Chiquis Rivera placeholder image, Mexican regional music star, who will present his single “Mi problema” on stage.

Francisca lachapel, winner of NBL 2015 and host of the show “Despierta América”, will test the acting skills of the ten candidates in “El Reto de la Reina”, a new segment in which an NBL queen returns to present one of the typical challenges of the show, but with an unexpected twist.

Kimberly Dos Ramos and Marlene Favela, stars of “La Desalmada,” Univision’s hit primetime novel, will have a special role as a mentor and participant during performances at this week’s gala. Actor and model Pedro Moreno will also participate in the acting challenge.

What is the prize of the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021?

Lupita Valero, Raishmar Carrillo, Yelus Ballestas, Génesis Suero, Mía Dio, Jaky Magaña, Melissa Alemán, Clauvid Dály, Sirey Morán and Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción are the ten finalists of the twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, one of the most watched reality shows on Spanish-language television.

One of the ten participants of NBL 2021 will make her dream come true by being crowned the successor of the Venezuelan Migbelis Castellanos, current queen of the Univision beauty show.

The winner of the new season of Our Latin Beauty He will become the new face of Univision programming, which will allow him to start an artistic career in one of the television networks most tuned by the Spanish-speaking audience in the United States.

Personalities like Alejandra Espinoza, Francisca Lachapel and Clarissa Molina They were applicants for Nuestra Belleza Latina before becoming reference faces in the Spanish entertainment industry.