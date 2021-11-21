Univision Everything you need to know about the final gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

Today, Univision will broadcast a new gala of Our Latin Beauty 2021. The broadcast will begin on the television network at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

The twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina comes to an end with the broadcast of tonight’s gala, where one of the four finalists will be crowned as the successor of the Venezuelan Migbelis Castellanos, outgoing queen of the reality show beauty pageant .

At the gala this Sunday, November 21, the musical artists Gloria Trevi, Christian Nodal and Pitbull will be accompanying the finalists on the stage of the television competition.

On the way to the final gala, the applicants will face the ultimate test for any communicator: Confront the media in an unfiltered press conference.

In addition, the finalists of NBL 2021 will also join one of the members of the jury to show their talents in an entertaining activity:

Fabien Laurencio de la Concepción will do a sketch with Adal Ramones. Sirey Morán will have a deep conversation with Daniella Álvarez. Génesis Suero will do a sketch with Giselle Blondet. Lupita Valero and Jomari Goyso will do a fashion analysis.

As part of their final challenge before unveiling the name of the new queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina, the twelfth season finalists will answer a final question from the jury.

What you should know about the final gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021:

DAY OF TRANSMISSION: Sunday, November 21, 2021

TIME OF TRANSMISSION: 8:00 PM, Eastern Time.

TRANSMISSION CHANNEL: Univision, consult your local programming guide for the channel of the major Spanish-language television network.

WHO WILL PRESENT THE TRANSMISSION: Alejandra Espinoza, winner of the first season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, broadcast by Univision in 2007.

MUSICAL GUESTS OF THE FINAL GALA OF NBL 2021: Cuban-American rapper Pitbull, Mexican singer Gloria Trevi, and Mexican regional music singer Christian Nodal.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THE FINAL GALA OF THE COMPETITION: The finalists of NBL 2021 will be subjected to a final test that will consist of facing a press conference without any type of filter, where only the most skilled will succeed.

WHO ARE THE FOUR FINALISTS OF NBL 2021: The Cuban Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción, the Honduran Sirey Morán, the Mexican Lupita Valero and the Dominican Génesis Suero.

WHO WILL CROWN THE NEW QUEEN OF NBL 2021: Venezuelan Migbelis Castellanos, the longest-reigning NBL Queen, will crown her successor at the gala this Sunday, November 21.

WHO WILL DECIDE WHICH OF THE FINALISTS WILL BE THE NEW QUEEN OF OUR LATIN BEAUTY: The public vote and the decision of the Nuestra Belleza Latina judges are key to the coronation of the new queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

Unlike previous galas, in this twelfth season selecting the winner also fell to the vote of the audience, who every week have voted for their favorites.

WHO ARE THE JUDGES OF NBL 2021: Daniella Álvarez, Giselle Blondet, Adal Ramones and Jomari Goyso.