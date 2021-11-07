Univision During the sixth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021, viewers will know the names of the candidates that will be part of the semifinal of the competition.

Today, Univision will broadcast a new gala of Our Latin Beauty 2021. The broadcast will begin on the television network at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

“The Challenge of the Queen” of this week is presented by Marisela De Montecristo, winner of Our Latin Beauty in the year 2013.

At the gala this Sunday, November 7, the seven remaining applicants from NBL 2021 They will participate in a dance challenge in the company of great gallants from the entertainment industry in Spanish.

As in the previous galas, all participants are in danger of being eliminated, and the audience will decide with their vote which will be the three sentenced applicants. Then, the contestants will be able to save one of their companions, and the members of the jury, Daniella Álvarez, Giselle Blondet, Jomari Goyso and Adal Ramones, they will save another. The remaining contestant will be eliminated.

The musical numbers of the sixth gala of Our Latin Beauty 2021 will be in charge of the Colombian singer Carlos Vives, and of the “Grupera Queen”, the mexican singer Ana Barbara.

Who are the gallants that will accompany the participants in the dance challenge?

The seven aspiring NBL 2021 they will be accompanied by great gallants during their dance challenges on the stage of the prestigious Univision competition.

Dance numbers will include the genres of bachata, salsa, tango, contemporary, regional Mexican, and urban music.

The celebrities who will dance with the candidates are:

Actor Juan Vidal will dance with Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción. Gabriel Coronel, the backstage host of “Nuestra Belleza Latina”, will dance with Lupita Valero. Chef Yisus from “Despierta América” will dance with Génesis Suero. Roberto Hernández from “Enamorándonos” will dance with Clauvid Dály. Content creator Marko will dance with Raishmar Carrillo. The dancer and choreographer Toni Costa will dance with Sirey Morán. Juan Carlos, choreographer of “Mira Quien Baila”, will dance with Jaky Magaña.

Daniella Álvarez will star in an emotional moment with the participants of NBL 2021

In an emotional segment with Daniella Alvarez, member of the jury of NBL 2021, the contestants will participate in a reflection exercise where they will share unpublished details of their lives.

Despite his young age, Alvarez is one of the most critical judges within the twelfth season of Our Latin Beauty. It is the first time that the beauty queen has been part of a Univision television production.

What you should know about the sixth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021:

DAY OF TRANSMISSION: Sunday, November 7, 2021

TIME OF TRANSMISSION: 8:00 PM, Eastern Time.

TRANSMISSION CHANNEL: Univision, consult your local programming guide for the channel of the major Spanish-language television network.

WHO WILL PRESENT THE TRANSMISSION: Alejandra Espinoza, winner of the first season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, broadcast by Univision in 2007.

SPECIAL GUESTS OF THE SIXTH GALA: Gabriel Coronel, Toni Costa, Roberto Hernández, Marko, Juan Carlos Nicot, Juan Vidal and Chef Yisus.

MUSICAL GUESTS: Carlos Vives and Ana Bárbara.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THIS SIXTH GALA: The seven finalists will have to dance on the floor of NBL 2021 to convince the judges to win a pass to the next phase of the competition.

HOW MANY FINALISTS WILL BE ELIMINATED: One of the seven participants will be left out of the television competition after concluding the gala this Sunday, November 7.