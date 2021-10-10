Univision The second gala of NBL 2021 will have a special schedule.

Today, Univision will broadcast Our Latin Beauty 2021 on a special schedule. The transmission will begin through the television network starting at 9:00 PM, Eastern Time.

During the gala last Sunday, October 3, the judges selected nine of the ten candidates that will be part of the twelfth season of NBL. The name of the tenth candidate will be announced during the gala this Sunday, October 10.

In tonight’s broadcast, the audience will be able to know what happened last week when the nine candidates arrived at the Mansion of Beauty in the company of the talented presenter Amara La Negra.

In this second gala, the ten finalists will be evaluated by Giselle Blondet, Adal Ramones, Daniella Álvarez and Jomari Goyso when they present their reports on raging fires or intense hurricanes.

The award-winning journalist Marie Antoinette Collins will be part of the gala this Sunday to advise each of the candidates in their journalistic roles in front of the Univision cameras.

Only one of the ten candidates will be the lucky winner of the news challenge, but it is important to mention that the decision will not rest solely on the shoulders of the judges; the audience will also have the opportunity to influence the final decision.

Greidys gil, winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina in 2009, will return to the competition in the company of Migbelis Castellanos to announce “The Queen’s Challenge,” an extreme challenge that will feature a former NBL queen each week and that contestants must win to move forward.

Tonight’s musical shows will be in charge of the urban music singer Farruko and the legendary Mexican regional music group MS band, while the ten finalists will accompany them with surprising choreographies.

Everything you need to know about the second gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021:

DAY OF TRANSMISSION: Sunday, October 10, 2021

TIME OF TRANSMISSION: 9:00 PM, Eastern Time.

TRANSMISSION CHANNEL: Univision, consult your local programming guide for the channel of the major Spanish-language television network.

SPECIAL GUESTS OF THE FIRST GALA: The famous journalist Marie Antoinette Collins, Univision personality, and Greidys gil, ex-queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina, will have a special participation in the second gala.

MUSICAL GUEST: MS band, the legendary regional Mexican music group will present their latest hit single, “Positivo,” as contestants perform in the haute couture parade.

Reggaeton superstar Farruko He will fill everyone with energy with the renowned song “Pepas” and the contestants will accompany him during this musical number.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THIS SECOND GALA: The top ten finalists must maintain fairness when reporting on a wildfire or severe hurricane, with the advice of the award-winning Univision journalist Marie Antoinette Collins.

The jury, made up of Daniella Álvarez, Giselle Blondet, Jomari Goyso and Adal Ramones, will choose the winner of the challenge, and the audience will also have the opportunity to be heard in the decision.

WHEN THE NAME OF THE LAST CANDIDATE TO ENTER THE BEAUTY MANSION WILL BE ANNOUNCED: At tonight’s gala, the Nuestra Belleza Latina production will announce the name of the tenth candidate who will be part of the twelfth season of the reality show.