Univision The fourth gala of NBL 2021 will pay tribute to women.

Today, Univision will broadcast a new gala of Our Latin Beauty 2021. The broadcast will begin on the television network at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

From the gala tonight, NBL 2021 it will have a format of only two hours of transmission on Univision. Previously, the reality show ran for two and a half hours on the network’s Sunday programming.

As announced last week, all participants are in danger of being eliminated, and the audience will decide with their vote which will be the three sentenced applicants. Then the contestants will be able to save one of their companions, and the members of the jury, Daniella Álvarez, Giselle Blondet, Jomari Goyso and Adal Ramones, they will save another. The remaining contestant will be eliminated.

The night’s guest artists are the Latin sensation Ally Brooke, reggaeton star Justin quiles and the legendary Banda El Recodo of regional Mexican music.

Gabriel Coronel will bring all the action as the contestants prepare for the Queen’s Challenge, and the hostess of the NBL Mansion, Amara La Negra, will present another showdown for comforts in the luxurious mansion.

What will The Queen’s Challenge consist of at the fourth gala of NBL 2021?

Alejandra Espinoza, Aleyda Ortiz and Pamela Silva They will advise the contestants for the Challenge of the Queen of this fourth week of transmission of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

A difficult Catwalk Show will take contestants from Nuestra Belleza Latina to travel through time as part of the Challenge of the Queen of Aleyda Ortiz (NBL 2014).

As it happened in previous galas, the task will have an additional twist, as the candidates will have to read on the teleprompter, during their tour, historical achievements by women.

The presenter of “Primer Impacto” Pamela silva It will teach the finalists how to present the news like professionals, from where to look to what tone to use. The NBL host Alejandra Espinoza and Aleyda Ortiz they will advise the finalists on how to walk the runway gracefully.

What you should know about the fourth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021:

DAY OF TRANSMISSION: Sunday, October 24, 2021

TIME OF TRANSMISSION: 8:00 PM, Eastern Time.

TRANSMISSION CHANNEL: Univision, consult your local programming guide for the channel of the major Spanish-language television network.

WHO WILL PRESENT THE TRANSMISSION: Alejandra Espinoza, winner of the first season of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

SPECIAL GUESTS OF THE FOURTH GALA: Pamela Silva and Aleyda Ortiz.

MUSICAL GUESTS: Justin Quiles, Ally Brooke and Banda El Recodo.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THIS FOURTH GALA: The nine finalists will parade in a show that will praise the achievements of women, but not everything will be rosy; they must read the teleprompter while parading like all queens.

HOW MANY FINALISTS WILL BE ELIMINATED: As in the third gala of NBL 2021, one of the nine candidates will say goodbye to her colleagues and viewers after ending the gala this Sunday, October 24.

Only eight applicants will continue in the competition with the purpose of becoming the successor to Migbelis Castellanos.