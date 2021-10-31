Univision The fifth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 will be full of great emotions for the eight finalists of the competition.

Today, Univision will broadcast a new gala of Our Latin Beauty 2021. The broadcast will begin on the television network at 9:00 PM, Eastern Time.

At the gala this Sunday, October 31, the eight finalists of NBL 2021 They will face an improv challenge full of surprises and emotional family reunions.

Migbelis Castellanos will return this week to the stage of Our Latin Beauty to accompany the participants during “The Challenge of the Queen”, and Adal Ramones will give a master class so that the eight girls have a better development in the remainder of the competition.

As in the gala last Sunday, October 24, all participants are in danger of being eliminated, and the audience will decide with their vote which will be the three sentenced applicants. Then, the contestants will be able to save one of their companions, and the members of the jury, Daniella Álvarez, Giselle Blondet, Jomari Goyso and Adal Ramones, they will save another. The remaining contestant will be eliminated.

For the first time in the twelfth season of Our Latin Beauty, the audience will be able to see the reaction of the participants when they read comments on social networks about themselves during a special activity with the host of the mansion Amara La Negra, the correspondent of “Sal y Pimienta” David salomon and the main host of NBL Alejandra Espinoza.

This week’s gala will include musical performances by Sebastian Yatra, a Latin GRAMMY® nominated artist, who will kick off the show with a medley of two of his hits; the popular singer Carlos Rivera placeholder image, host of this year’s Latin GRAMMY® Awards, and the artist Beatriz Luengo, who has been nominated twice for a Latin GRAMMY.

What will “El Reto de la Reina” consist of at the fifth gala of NBL 2021?

This week the eight finalists of Our Latin Beauty They will face a new challenge that will put their communication skills to the test after attending an improvisation masterclass by Adal Ramones, judge of the competition.

Migbelis Castellanos (NBL 2018) will be in charge of “Challenge of the Queen” this week and he will put his new ability to improvise to the test in a challenge full of surprises. Gabriel Coronel, the backstage host, will also be part of this entertaining segment.

What you should know about the fifth gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021:

DAY OF TRANSMISSION: Sunday, October 31, 2021

TIME OF TRANSMISSION: 9:00 PM, Eastern Time.

TRANSMISSION CHANNEL: Univision, consult your local programming guide for the channel of the major Spanish-language television network.

WHO WILL PRESENT THE TRANSMISSION: Alejandra Espinoza, winner of the first season of Nuestra Belleza Latina, broadcast by Univision in 2007.

SPECIAL GUESTS OF THE FIFTH GALA: Migbelis Castellanos and Gabriel Coronel, talents from Univision.

MUSICAL GUESTS: Sebastián Yatra, Carlos Rivera and Beatriz Luengo.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THIS FIFTH GALA: The eight finalists will have to present an improvisation test in front of the strict jury of the competition.

Each of the participants will be evaluated by the judges, but only seven of them will earn a pass to the next phase of the competition.

HOW MANY FINALISTS WILL BE ELIMINATED: One of the eight finalists will be out of the television competition after concluding the gala this Sunday, October 31.