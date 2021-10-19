Univision Actor Pedro Moreno and Venezuelan Yelus Ballestas kissed during the third gala of NBL 2021.

Yelus Ballestas was the only finalist of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 who managed to passionately kiss the actor Pedro Moreno. However, it was all about an acting challenge within the reality show.

In the broadcast of NBL 2021 last Sunday, October 17, Moreno was accompanying Mela La Melaza (Francisca) and Marlene Favela as special guests during “El Reto de la Reina”, which consisted of recreating scenes from soap operas to test acting ability of each of the finalists of the competition.

During the last chapter of the fictional soap opera “La Despeinada”, Yelus Ballestas played María Yelus, a sensual psychologist who used her physical attributes to seduce Juan Ernesto (Pedro Moreno), who had difficulties finding the right woman to contract. marriage.

“Definitely, your problem is that you underestimate yourself. You are very sure of yourself. If you continue like this, you will be condemned to live alone, but don’t worry because I have the solution ”, affirmed the psychologist María Yelus before seducing Juan Ernesto with a fiery dance.

In the midst of his seduction, Yelus ended up passionately kissing the arrogant Juan Ernesto. However, the couple were quickly interrupted by the scheming housekeeper (Mela La Melaza) and Leticia, Juan’s materialistic sister.

What many thought would end up being the beginning of a love story between psychologist María Yelus and Juan Ernesto, ended up taking an unexpected turn after the wealthy man confessed to Mela La Melaza that he was really in love with her, news that left Doña Leticia (Marlene Favela) stunned.

“La Despeinada” was a parody of Nuestra Belleza Latina that was inspired by the telenovela “La Desalmada”, a Univision star project that stars the actors José Ron and Livia Brito.

Marlene Favela, one of the main actresses of the cast of “La Desalmada”, accompanied the nine finalists in their soap opera scenes. Likewise, the Venezuelan actress Kimberly Dos Ramos was the mentor of the young women in their preparation that lasted a week.

The NBL reporter, Gabriel Coronel, had a brief participation in each of the scenes of the acting challenges of the nine finalists.

Yelus Ballestas achieved the approval of the members of the jury for his performance

After completing her acting challenge, Yelus Ballestas was thoroughly evaluated by the members of the Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 jury, made up of Giselle Blondet, Adal Ramones, Daniella Álvarez and Jomari Goyso.

The president of the jury of the reality show, Blondet, was pleasantly surprised by Ballestas’ acting potential, to the point that she asked the Venezuelan participant if she had previously taken acting classes.

“I want to tell you that I really liked it, the truth is that I did. I liked your diction, your confidence and I really liked how you handled your nuances. I saw you very comfortable in the part of the romance or the kiss, I saw you calm, you were not nervous. I really liked it, “said Giselle Blondet, referring to the presentation by Yelus Ballestas.