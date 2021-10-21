Univision Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 has a new broadcast schedule on Univision programming.

The twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina will be implementing a reduction in its schedule starting with the gala next Sunday, October 24.

The Univision reality show will continue to air every Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, but will have a few minutes remaining for each of its galas.

According to information reviewed by People en Español magazine, Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 will have half an hour less of transmission in the upcoming galas that will be broadcast completely live on Univision.

The US publication added that “the space that Nuestra Belleza Latina will leave free will be occupied by Sal y Pimienta,” the Univision Sunday show that is hosted by Lourdes Stephen and Jomari Goyso.

Univision confirmed to People en Español magazine that Nuestra Belleza Latina will reduce its schedule in the television network’s programming.

“Starting this week, NBL will have a 2-hour format (8-10pm), followed by the after show“ Sal y Pimienta ”(10-11pm),” reads the statement that was provided by Univision.

Lourdes Stephen, host of “Sal y Pimienta”, also announced the new schedule of the Univision show through an effusive message on her official profile on Instagram: “Family, I just found out. This Sunday Salt and Pepper arrives with a new schedule at 10 / 9c on Univision, that is, one hour of Salt and Pepper ”.

What is the new schedule for Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021?

Starting this Sunday, the Nuestra Belleza Latina galas will be broadcast on Univision from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM ET.

The twelfth season is hosted by Mexican actress and host Alejandra Espinoza. While Jomari Goyso, Giselle Blondet, Adal Ramones and Daniella Álvarez are in charge of evaluating each of the finalists.

Raishmar Carrillo, Yelus Ballestas, Jaki Magaña, Lupita Valero, Génesis Suero, Mía Dio, Clauvid Dály, Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción and Sirey Morán are the nine finalists of NBL 2021, but only one of them will become the successor of Migbelis Castellanos , outgoing queen of the famed Univision reality show.

What are the Univision talents that are part of NBL 2021?

Castellanos, Amara La Negra and Gabriel Coronel are some of the Univision talents that are part of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 with special appearances in each of the broadcasts of the reality show of the television network.

The twelfth season of Nuestra Belleza Latina featured a diverse group of women, who shared their powerful stories with jurors during the audition process. Selected from more than 6,000 participants, the NBL finalists have diverse roots and represent different Latin American countries.

The winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 will become the new face of Univision programming, one of the most important Spanish-language television networks in the United States.

Francisca Lachapel, Clarissa Molina and Alejandra Espinoza are some of the young women who debuted in Nuestra Belleza Latina, the television show that allowed them to become a reference in driving in the entertainment industry in Spanish.