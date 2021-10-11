Univision Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción is the tenth candidate for Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021.

At the gala this Sunday, October 10, Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción was selected as the tenth candidate of Our Latin Beauty 2021.

De la Concepción managed to win the last key to the Mansion of Beauty, which allows her to continue in the competition with the purpose of becoming the successor to Migbelis Castellanos, current queen of NBL.

Unlike the rest of the candidates who were elected by the jury panel, the young woman of Cuban origin was saved by the Spanish-speaking audience who voted in her favor in the first round of elimination of the competition.

Through tears, Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción thanked viewers for allowing her to continue in the competition and emphasized that she will give one hundred percent to become the new queen of Cuban origin in the history of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

The reactions on social networks did not wait for the selection of the participant of Cuban origin: “Many congratulations”, “It is my favorite”, “Congratulations my beautiful Cuban”, “She deserved it, Cuba force”, “Cuba always proving that it is the best ”,“ Very natural and genuine ”.

The detractors were not exempt from reacting to the selection of La Concepción: “The credibility has already been lost”, “Zero charisma the Cuban woman”, “Of course, Cuba wins because it is in Miami and here in Venezuela you cannot vote for ours” , “Bad decision”, “The most voted was the Venezuelan and it was useless.”

Who is Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción?

Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción, a 27-year-old Cuban, is a dental assistant and resides in the city of Houston in Texas.

Through her profile on Instagram, the young woman thanked all her fans for the support they have given her in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021: “Thank you all for your love and immense support. Here is my Cuba from day one to the end. I love them with all my heart”.

In a promotional video for NBL, De la Concepción gave an encouraging message about his participation in the competition: “It is my first time on camera and it is my first time in such an environment. I’m just going to be me and I’m going to represent what I am. I come to represent my neighborhood, I come to represent my friends, my country … I would like that to be the image that they take of me. I believe that it is Cuba’s turn to win the crown of Nuestra Belleza Latina ”.

Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción dedicated his participation in Nuestra Belleza Latina 2021 to all his relatives, who currently reside in his native Cuba.

The 27-year-old candidate said she was proud to be able to represent the Cuban people in a television competition as important as Nuestra Belleza Latina.

