Nuestra Belleza Latina / Univision Génesis Suero, Fabién de la Concepción, Lupita Valero and Sirey Morán compete for the NBL crown

The clock is going to accelerate its pace, and in just a couple of days the next Nuestra Belleza Latina will be crowned, within the group of four finalists that after weeks of challenges, trials, joys, fears, fights and above all a lot of desire to shine, This weekend they will know who the judges, the public and luck will favor.

And although at home each viewer has his favorite spoiled and everyone is crossing their fingers so that their contestant wins the victory, Sirey Morán, Génesis Suero, Fabién de la Concepción and Lupita Valero, each in their own way and with their own own style, they have shown that they have everything to win.

Each of the four finalists recorded a video, in which they talk about what it has meant for them to reach the final gala, and where they reveal why they think they can win.

Here we present the video of each of the finalists, where the four contestants respond with great honesty, letting their personalities emerge, something that can undoubtedly shed clues about who deserves to become the successor of Migbelis Castellanos.

Although a decision has not been made yet, the way these girls carry themselves and the authenticity with which they are displayed, as well as their life stories, will very surely determine who will be the winner.

Listen to them, watch them, analyze them and tell us who you think will come out

Genesis Serum:

“I came to Nuestra Belleza Latina to fight for my dreams. God gave me this, because I gave everything for my mother (…) Reaching the final of Nuestra Belleza Latina means a lot to me, because I believe that I can be the voice of the Dominican woman, the voice of the Latin woman who comes to this country, which starts from the bottom, but goes up the ladder, and can fulfill its dreams ”.

Fabién de la Concepción

“I always set out from the beginning not to try to sell something that I am not, and I have always been honest with the public, because I have been public. I said vote for the one you want to see on television. And here is the same Fabién from day 1; a little more makeup, better combed, better sitting, but the same … win or not, this for me is already a crown, “said the beautiful Cuban.

“My time at Nuestra Belleza Latina has really been like the Cinderella story. I started without having any experience at all. I don’t know if the judges have noticed it, but I feel that I have grown as a person, that I have grown as a professional, and that in this world (of entertainment), maybe I can grow and sustain a career, “he added.

Sirey Moran

“(Nuestra Belleza Latina) has challenged me to a point of believing more in myself, and now I understand why 360 (concept of the beauty 360 program)… I want to have the opportunity to give that crown to Hondurans… when a Honduran triumphs, the country triumphs, and I believe that Sirey Morán after Nuestra Belleza Latina is a woman who… now there is no obstacle to stop her. I want to win this crown, because I myself took many opportunities and this one that I have here in front of me has cost me so much that I don’t want to let it go. ”

Lupita Valero

“I am happy because I am in the finale of Nuestra Belleza Latina, because a woman like me can come to represent. I know that the people in my town are going to feel happy that I have come here, ”said the Mexican.

“Our Latin Beauty is this platform that, in reality, does take hold of women, that gives you this space to believe yourself, to tell you: ‘Lupita, I’m seeing you, you’re magnificent and brilliant.’ Now I want to be a mirror, and I want you to see that shine in you. That’s Our Latin Beauty “