Univision Judges of Nuestra Belleza Latina reveal who will be the winner

The final gala of Nuestra Belleza Latina is on the horizon, and with less than 36 hours left for viewers to know who will be the winner of the Univisión reality show, between Génesis Suero, Fabién de la Concepción, Lupita Valero and Sirey Morán, the judges they manifested.

The four members of the competition jury panel: Jomari Goyso, Daniella Álvarez, Giselle Blondet and Adal Ramones, are already clear on who will be the winner of the show. Everyone agrees that she must be a very complete woman, with an angel, grace and humility to learn.

Without giving a specific name, which will be revealed only at the final gala this Sunday, the four juries of the contest revealed that the contestant who has these characteristics will be the successor of Migbelis Castellanos.

“To win Nuestra Belleza Latina you must be a person who has respect for this profession, disciplined and willing to learn to continue growing,” said Giselle Blondet in a message shared on the Nuestra Belleza Latina account on Instagram.

“To win Nuestra Belleza Latina, you must have an angel, an attitude, a desire. That girl we are looking for goes beyond physical beauty ”, answered Daniella Álvarez

When talking about who should win the crown, Ramones said: “To win Nuestra Belleza Latina you must have a great light, you transmit that to the people.”

Jomari, for his part, showed that the four finalists have everything they need to shine as great queens and mentioned that the only thing they have not yet developed is to move like fish in water in the world of television, but said that will happen with the years.

“The only thing they lack is experience, and that is learned by working,” said JOmari, coming out in defense of all the girls.

And after making known their appreciations about what type of contestant is the one who will win, as expected, Genesis fans, Lupita, Fabién and Sirey, immediately jumped to claim that their favorites have everything the jury asks for.

“Genesis is the most willing, I love how she connects in front of the cameras 👑🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴💝💝💝🙏✨ #NBLGenesissuero” and “Genesis is that angel with that light and the attitude that shines 🔥🇩🇴🥂🙏👑 😻🌟✨👸🏽🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴. She deserves to win ”, commented followers of the Dominican.

“YES KING; the only one who gave herself fully since day one. She was committed to giving her best in the casting and in each challenge she developed with professionalism, passion and talent. 👸🏻💙 ”and“ Wise words… and I go back and repeat; Sirey Moran fits each of those qualities that one of the judges has expressed. So the time to crown a Honduran NBL has come. SIREY👑MORAN🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳🇭🇳 ”, said fans of the Honduran beauty.

But those who believe that the crown should be for a woman who really came from below and from scratch, being more common than the rest, who participated in beauty reigns, defended that the woman whom the judges described was Fabién.

“Fabien is the one with all the qualities 👍🏻🇨🇺🇨🇺🇨🇺🇨🇺🇨🇺🇨🇺” and “Bella @danielaalvareztv. Fabien, her charisma and qualities as a Cuban person 🇨🇺 are what have taken her to this point in @Nuestra Belleza Latina with the aim of being a candidate within @Univision and other media, “commented the fans of the Cuban.

Others who claim to represent the great consensus and want to see Lupita crowned, said that the qualities demanded by the judges only have Lupita Valero.

“Lupita is the Queen has a similar resemblance to Ana Patricia”, “Lupita shines by herself and has that charisma that people like. She has to win 👸🏻👑🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲 🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 “, said fans of the Mexican. “Lupita transmits light, charisma, joy, she shines by herself. It is clear that she must win. 👏❤️👸🏻👑🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 “

Tell us who you think meets the qualities manifested by the judges to be the winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina.