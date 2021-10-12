Facebook Michele Poulik

NCIS Los Angeles fans wondered why the show was honoring a woman named Michele Poulik.

According to her obituary posted on Set Decorators.org, which is the website of the Set Decorators Society of America, Poulik was an award-winning set decorator who worked on many television shows, including NCIS Los Angeles.

The cause of death was cancer. “Michele Poulik was a #NCISLA set decorator for 12 years. She passed away in August, ”Matt Mitovich tweeted about why there was a tribute to her at the end of the show. He is editor-in-chief of TVLine.com.

The tribute page read: “In memory of Michele Poulik, whose smile, presence and laughter lit up every day.”

This is what you need to know:

Poulik grew up in Detroit but was born in Toronto

Michele Poulik was #NCISLA set decorator for 12 years. Passed away in August. – Matt Mitovich (@MattMitovich) October 11, 2021

On her Facebook page, Poulik described herself as:

Set decorator at CBS / NCIS: LA

Work at Paramount Television Studios

He studied Fine Arts at Wayne State University

He went to Grosse Pointe North High School

He went to the American School of Madrid 1973

Lives in Los Angeles, California

From Grosse Pointe, Michigan

Set Decorators.org’s obituary describes Poulik as an “EMMY-nominated set decorator for numerous movies and many television series,” and says she died Tuesday, August 2, 2021, at her home in Los Angeles.

“Michele ended her long battle with cancer surrounded by Janet (her sister), friends and her loving dogs, Daisy and LuLa,” the obituary reads.

According to the obituary, Toronto-born Poulik was raised in part in Detroit, but went to high school in both Spain and Grosse Pointe North. She graduated from Wayne State University in Fine Arts, but kept her love of travel and culture, says Set Deocrators.org.

People offered tributes on Facebook. “I’ll always miss you. Michele Poulik was one in a million. Thanks for calling. I will always love and adore you, ma’am, ”wrote one person who shared the NIC Los Angeles tribute on Facebook.

“I miss michele poulik! Last year we were swimming at my house, then cooking dinner in his beautiful place and watching extraordinary movies, ”wrote a friend on Facebook.

Poulik worked on 200 episodes of NCIS Los Angeles

The obituary lists some of Poulik’s films and series, such as the Hollywood hit Presumed Innocent and an independent film called Singing Birds. He moved to Los Angeles and worked on movies like Joe Somebody and Hard Target.

He received an Emmy nomination for Earth to the Moon, an HBO miniseries in which he recreated the Apollo moon landing missions, according to Set Decorators.org, which says he worked on 200 episodes of NIS Los Angeles.

“She was incredibly creative and worked tirelessly on every set she worked on,” said her sister Janet, “I will miss her zeal for life and all things beautiful” on that site.

“Michele was a fixture in the film and television industry, highly respected by producers and actors for the creativity, work ethic and spirit that she brought to all of her projects; and loved by her peers and industry insiders, for her generosity, knowledge and humor, ”she continues.

This is the original version of Heavy.com

READ MORE: Texas: Greg Abbott bans private companies from requiring Covid vaccinations from employees