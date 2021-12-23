12/23/2021 at 9:08 PM CET

Europa Press

The negotiation between Alcoa and the committee of the San Cibrao factory has ended this Thursday without agreement after four marathon days in Santiago. In this way, the workers will submit the company’s latest proposal to a referendum.

In statements after the meeting, the committee chairman, José Antonio Zan, has regretted that the company has refused to reverse the hibernation of the vats for the next two years, although there has been “progress” in some guarantees regarding investments. Next Monday, December 27, the workers will hold a general assembly starting at noon.

Alcoa launched a ultimatum to the works council of the San Cibrao plant, in the municipality of Cervo (Lugo). Thus, it sets this Tuesday, December 28, as the deadline – at 2:00 p.m. – for the agreement to be signed.

That last offer from the company goes through a investment of 103 million dollars (more than 90 million euros to change) for “the future viability and growth of the plant”, including the restart of the electrolysis tanks in 2024 after a two-year shutdown, and a restricted deposit for the same amount will be established as a guarantee.

As the committee explains this Thursday, Alcoa is committed to working with eight power suppliers with which it is already in contact, to reach medium and long-term agreements (PPAs), which would come into effect from 2024 and have a 10-year term.

Access the monitoring of these negotiations, as well as the investments and the evolution of the agreement, through a table where the committee would be present (two members per union), Xunta Y Government, with a monthly frequency for the first six months and quarterly thereafter.

Regarding the plan for the years 2022 and 2023, Alcoa offers a guarantee of invoicing of the auxiliary companies during the first two years, with guaranteed contracts for three years (2022 to 2024) of those external companies directly affected by the temporary cessation. In addition, there will be a hiring preference for local supply companies and carriers.

With regard to investments in the first two years, there are some 37 million euros for actions such as the reconstruction of a large anode firing furnace; to which are added more than 5 million for a new transformer (TRG) with voltage adjuster, designed for 200,000 amps; and a homogenizing furnace (2.6 million). There is a 31 million reserved for the restart of the vats in a process of six months starting in 2024.

Likewise, it will continue foundry and alumina plant operational, with a commercial plan during these years, at a rate of 65,000 tons per year of billet and a forecast of sale of 25,000 tons per year of plate. Commitments to customers would not be affected.

Conditions for workers

This agreement includes the condition that workers lift the strike and commit to social peace during its term.

At the aluminum plant no collective dismissal files will be undertaken (or ERE neither ERTE), for four years, until December 31, 2025.

Thus, the workers affected will follow their usual schedule. The plant management will indicate the tasks to be carried out, including training, substitutions or activities for maintenance and cleaning of facilities. In case of absence from work, it will be provided paid leave for the corresponding period.

As of January 1, 2025, derived from the formation and execution of investments, the reviews of those positions that require it.

In addition, the direct contracts as of January 1, 2023 of all those temporary jobs that, during the year 2021, would have had a provision contract.

For its part, there will be a agreement valid for six years, from 2020 to 2025. Among other issues, it includes a 2% annual salary increase, both in tables and aids, but without a CPI revision clause.

Administrations commitments

According to the committee, the Xunta undertakes to speed up the DBR project presented by Alcoa in case it meets legal and environmental requirements, as well as facilitating the processing of energy projects linked to PPAs under its jurisdiction (energy projects below 50 megavative).

The Galician Government also commits “support and aid for investment projects under its industrial competence, specifically energy efficiency projects and innovation for large companies, at a rate of 30% of the amount of the project “, explain the workers.

The central government offers support and aid to investment projects under its industrial and energy competencies, so that the amount currently committed for investments would be increased.

This increase in the amount earmarked for investments, to be released from the amount committed in the deposit earmarked for investments, will be linked to an intensity increase plan, as well as productivity improvement projects, energy efficiency and competitiveness of the plant, says the committee.