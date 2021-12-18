12/18/2021 at 09:04 CET

Rafa bernardo

“To be able to address the main problem of work in Spain, which is temporalityTo be able to change it after 40 years is an exciting challenge for everyone. “This was how the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, the main nucleus of the labor reform that the social agents and the Government have been debating for nine months, a negotiation that has cruising speed in the last week, with long meetings every day. And after these five days of intense meetings, temporality continues to consume a good part of the hours of the debate, according to sources of the negotiation, although the conversation has moved from the bottom of the question – which is largely resolved, according to these sources – at accompanying measures that must guarantee that precariousness is under control: sanctions, inspections and the role to be played by temporary work agencies (ETT), as published by El Periódico de España.

What is no longer under discussion, according to sources in the negotiation, is the basic structure of the new temporality: the work contract will be abolished, the causes of eventual hiring for productive reasons will be limited and the door will be opened to a occasional hiring that cannot exceed 90 days a year not consecutive. This is what Article 15 of the Workers’ Statute contains, on which a lot of work has been done in recent weeks. But the unions demand, in exchange for these legal channels for temporary employment, a much firmer punishment for temporary fraud: more fines for incurring irregularities, a surcharge in the prices of companies that make many ultrashort contracts, a greater role for the Labor Inspection (the unions have demanded that their numbers be doubled in four years) and the nullity of the termination of temporary contracts that have skipped any of the legal requirements. This last aspect, which involves the reinstatement of the employee and being protected from possible layoffs for a time, has generated strong resistance from the employer.

Fixed-discontinuous and ETT

All this constellation of penalties is not part of article 15, so its discussion has not been simultaneous to that of the new conditions of temporality, and that is weighing on the negotiation, which does not finish closing this debate. In addition, there is one more vertex in the temporality-sanctions triangle that keeps this matter open, and that is gaining more and more importance: that of the hiring of fixed-discontinuous, which is destined to largely replace the current eventual contracts, and -especially- its channeling through ETT.

The idea is that these companies can participate in the management of these contracts, designed for cyclical but stable activities, if they contribute to give more continuity to working life of these employees. Thus, for example, they could support the career of a permanent-discontinuous waiter who now only works in the summer by helping him to get a job at other times of the year. The debate, say sources of the negotiation, is gaining more and more importance and it is expected that it will concentrate a good part of the attention in the coming days, because the extent of the participation of temporary agencies in the placement of stable workers is still controversial.

Although temporality and all adjacent issues continue to star in the negotiators’ work, other matters remain open as well. In recent days, the controversy has been accentuated by the possibility that the regional agreements gain strength, because the employer assures that this “threatens the unity of the market”, and a detailed analysis of the new mechanism erte raised by the Government three weeks ago.

Negotiating stealth

What has also been noticed in recent days is the increase in discretion around the work of the technicians who debate every day, something common in these types of negotiations when they enter their decisive phase. The reason given from all sides is that a misinterpretation of what happens at the dialogue table can trigger a new fracture within the coalition government, or promote an angry reaction within any of the social agents (in the bosses they are especially prone to sectoral divisions on matters that are not yet closed). This sigil is a sign that you bet on an agreement, which in any case does not seem possible -according to these sources- until the last days of the term, because “although the negotiation is advanced, what remains cannot be resolved quickly,” they explain.

In public, the main government officials and social agents maintain confidence in a pact: the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, assured this Friday that she was “moderately optimistic”, although she immediately added that “Knowing the social partners, times are likely to run out“. The limit, for the Executive, is December 31, to fulfill its commitment to the European Commission, although in recent days Brussels has made it known that it will be flexible with the deadlines. In this sense, the business leader, Antonio Garamendi, has said in several interviews in the last hours that “if there is any fringe left, it would be a real mistake to end the negotiation early”, and the Secretary General of CCOO, Unai Sordo assured for his part that “next week we should close the negotiation and a possible agreement; but a negotiation of this importance should not fall for four days up or down “.