The entertainment world has a very important iconic phrase, “The show must go on”, unfortunately this time it is a quite sensitive issue, since recently Octavio Ocaña, who was in charge of interpreting the popular ”Benito Rivers”, he lost his life, however the recordings for seasons 12 and 13 were already scheduled so they are about to begin, unfortunately the actor will not be able to be present.

Darío Ripoll was in charge of breaking the news with a photograph published on his official Instagram account, in addition to the official account of “Neighbors” He also shared this image, in which we can see a photograph in which an image of the show is announced in which the recording of these new two seasons is announced.

“Everything ready to start the new season of neighbors 12 and 13 with mixed feelings, but very grateful for that project that has given me so much… Thank you 1000 family for all your love and support during these 16 years, “Darío wrote in the caption of the photo on his Instagram.

The comments to said publication quickly arrived, in which we can see how viewers express their sadness to know that the character of Benito will no longer be there, some assuring that they will not be able to see the program because they will need the young actor, however , some other users also assure that despite the sadness everything will turn out fine.

It should be remembered that since we learned of the loss of Octavio, Elijah Solorio, the producer of the series, has not yet revealed what will happen to the character of Benito Rivers, one of the favorites in the public and who from the first season has won the hearts of people.



Sadness is felt but the recordings of “Neighbors” will continue.

It is also important to remember that César Bono, known as “Frankie Rivers”, and Ana Bertha Espín played the parents of the popular Benito.

Sadly, that’s how life is and we all have to continue, but that’s the way it is, their parents and their fans will continue to raise their voices until justice is done, closer and closer to the truth and more and more data and information emerging regarding what is really it happened.

We cannot assure anything, but what we can do is realize that such great energy that they are investing in the case, if they are seeking justice they will surely continue until they have some result and Internet users consider that it must be soon so that you can rest in peace both he and his family and loved ones.