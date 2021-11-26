It was last October 29 when the terrible and unfortunate death of one of Televisa’s youngest actors, Octavio Ocaña, who is remembered for his role as “Benito Rivers” in “Neighbors”, was announced.

Members of the cast, Eugenio Derbez and Eiza González, were shocked by the news of the death of the 22-year-old actor, as his charisma and tenderness made him one of the most beloved “children” on Mexican TV.

The actor lost his life after being shot in the head while driving his truck in the municipality of Cuautitlán Izcalli in the State of Mexico.

Through social networks they have come out endless of what supposedly happened in terms of the death of the young actor, but none has been verified or taken as true by the family.

However, the actor’s legacy remains intact, because at his young age, he was able to take the series “Neighbors” as one of the most viewed on Mexican TV.

The production ensures that they will pay tribute to the actor. Photo: IG / octavioocaa

Octavio had shelved his character at the age of 11, when he left production to pursue his dream of becoming a professional footballer and finishing his studies.

But it was in 2019, and in the fifth season, when viewers were amazed to see that the prodigal son returned in the first chapter of the season that was precisely called “Benedict returns” and where the little boy was already an adult.

But now, the panorama is totally different, as the death of the actor has left a void in each of his co-workers and in the viewers who loved him so much.

Premiere of “Neighbors” without Octavio Ocaña

Much has been said about a tribute and how the producers will touch the death of the actor within the story, as Octavio gave life to the son of “Lorena” and “Frankie Rivers”.

Throughout 16 years he gave life to the tender boy of the “Rivers”. Photo: IG /

neighbors

Through social networks, actors such as Ana Bertha Espín, and Lalo España, were the first to ensure that this new season will not be the same, because someone important is missing in the building.

It will be next Sunday, November 28, when the new season of the comedy series that tells the life of the tenants of a building will be released.

Through the official Instagram profile of the production, it was announced that it will be on the Las Estrellas channel, where the new installment will premiere at 6:30 pm (Central Mexico time).

What has most moved viewers is the void left by Octavio, because even though he was no longer a child, he was a fundamental piece in the history of “Neighbors”.

