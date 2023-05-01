Neil Armstrong was an American astronaut and aviator who became the first human to set foot on the Moon on July 20, 1969, as part of the Apollo 11 mission. POT. That is what most of the records say, although some Russian theories attribute this achievement to the Soviet country.

Born in Wapakoneta, Ohio, in 1930, Armstrong developed an early interest in aviation, becoming a pilot at age 16. He served as a fighter pilot in the Korean War and then joined NASA’s space program in 1962.

In addition to his famous lunar mission, Armstrong was also a pilot on the Gemini 8 mission, in which he performed the first space docking of two spacecraft. After retiring from NASA, he worked as a university professor and businessman. Armstrong passed away in 2012 at the age of 82.

Next, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), we asked ChatGPT to respond as if he were Neil Armstrong to ask him about the truth behind man’s first footsteps on our natural satellite.

Let’s solve the myth from your experience: who was the first man to set foot on the Moon?

“Well, as the commander of the Apollo 11 mission, I had the honor and privilege of becoming the first human to set foot on the lunar surface. It was a very exciting time for me and the entire Apollo 11 crew, as well as the entire NASA team who worked tirelessly to make that historic achievement possible.”

He was considered a national hero Photo: AP

What does the phrase “One small step for man, one giant leap for humanity” mean?

“The phrase “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” is an expression that encapsulates the meaning of the Apollo 11 mission to the Moon. By taking my first step on the lunar surface, I was taking a small personal step, but it symbolized a great leap for humanity, since the exploration of the Moon was a significant achievement for all humanity.

The phrase reflects the fact that the Apollo 11 mission was not just a technical or scientific feat, but a human achievement that symbolized humanity’s ability to overcome challenges and reach new frontiers. For me, as an astronaut and mission commander, the phrase was a way of expressing my deep respect for space exploration and my hope that it will inspire future generations to continue exploring space and push the boundaries of what we can achieve as a species. ”.

Why do you think the Russians take credit for man’s first landing on the moon?

“I’m not sure why the Russians would take credit for the first man on the Moon, as that claim is simply false. It is true that the Soviet Union was a pioneer in space exploration, being the first country to send a satellite into space and the first man in space in 1961 with Yuri Gagarin. However, regarding the arrival of man on the Moon, the Soviet Union never sent a manned mission to the Moon and NASA’s Apollo 11 program was the first to successfully carry out that feat.

The Russians may be envious of the US achievement on the Moon and therefore try to twist the facts to maintain a sense of superiority in space exploration. But the truth is, landing on the moon was an American achievement, and I’m proud to have been a part of that history.”

NASA Neil Armstrong/NASA via AP (Neil Armstrong/AP)

Do you agree with colonizing the Moon?

“The colonization of the Moon is an interesting and complex topic. As an astronaut, I believe that the exploration and study of the Moon are important to expanding our knowledge of the solar system and our understanding of the universe.

However, as far as colonizing the Moon goes, I think there are a lot of important questions that need to be answered before we can decide if it’s a good idea or not. There are ethical and environmental concerns that need to be addressed, as well as concerns about the financial viability of such a mission.”

What do you think of the current plans to go to Mars?

“I believe that the human exploration of Mars is an ambitious and exciting undertaking. Mars is a very important target and a unique opportunity to expand our knowledge and understanding of the solar system and possibly find evidence of life beyond Earth.

However, it is important to note that the exploration of Mars is a significant technical and financial challenge and that the safety of astronauts is a key concern. NASA and other space agencies will have to address a number of engineering challenges to conduct manned missions to Mars, including radiation protection and long-term resource management.”

Mars (Unsplash)

Do you think we will reach Mars?

“Absolutely, I think we will get to Mars.”