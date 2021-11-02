Khamzat Chimaev made his triumphant return to the Octagon last Saturday during the UFC 267 sleeping on a round at number eleven in the welterweight rankings, Li Jingliang.

With your space assured within the fifteen places of the classification, UFC you will surely have a clearer picture when looking for an opponent. However, if there is a fighter who is more than willing to face the Chechen, that is Neil Magny.

“I was going about my day and the usual messages started to get through,” Magny told MMA Junkie. «’Nobody wants to fight with that guy. He is a monster and everyone is going to do what is in their power to evade him. I’m here reading those comments and I’m like, ‘what? But I did want to fight him a year ago. ‘ Nothing has changed. He came back, and he looked impressive against Jingliang, but to me that just adds fire to the gasoline. It makes me want to fight him more than last year.

After hitting a 3-0 record in less than three months, Chimaev, the breakthrough fighter of 2020, was catapulted to the top of the division when he was paired with number three in the rankings, Leon edwards. However, contracting COVID-19 threw those plans out the window, and it wasn’t until now that the 27-year-old was able to return to the Octagon after winning the battle with the virus.

Magny, meanwhile, is coming up to 4 – 1 in his last five bouts with a unanimous decision against Geoff neil at UFC Las Vegas 26. 1 – 1 in 2021, the number eight in the ranking hopes to compete once more this year, and wants to do so against Chimaev, preferably on December 18.

“They offered me a fight for the 18th, but it was canceled because whoever was going to be my opponent got injured shortly after,” he explained. “Right now the UFC is looking for a replacement for me. So in a perfect world this fight (with Chimaev) would take place on the 18th. He didn’t absorb any damage from Jingliang and in my opinion it would be a good fight for him. He would have enough time to get back to the gym and prepare to face an opponent like me. (…) I want to go to war with a guy like Chimaev. I know I can take him to deep water and beat him. So that’s what I’m trying to do to him.

