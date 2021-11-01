Neil Magny has no desire to tiptoe around a showdown with rising star Khamzat Chimaev. In fact, you want to go directly to him.

Chimaev made his highly anticipated return to the Octagon after a 13-month hiatus at UFC 267 last Saturday. Khamzat had a commanding performance to subdue Li Jingliang in the first round of their welterweight bout.

The triumph brought back all the buzz around Chimaev. In fact, a narrative is already forming after UFC 267 that Chimaev is not someone the 170-pounder wants to face. Neil Magny steps forward to say that this is not his case, and reiterate his interest in facing Khamzat.

Magny, 34, has been publicly lobbying for the match against Chimaev, 27, since last year. The situation remains the same, Magny said, and if anything, he wants to fight Chimaev even more now after seeing the kind of effort he made against Jingliang.

“I was trying to get on with my day after the fight and I started getting messages right away with the same old routine saying, ‘Nobody wants to fight this guy.’ “I doubt that on Monday, when the new rankings come out, anyone in the top 10 will fight this guy.” ‘He’s just a monster and everyone will do everything they can to avoid it,’ “Magny told MMA Junkie on Sunday. “I’m sitting reading these comments over and over like, ‘What? No way. I wanted to fight this guy a year ago. ‘ Today nothing has changed. He came back, he looked impressive against Jingliang, but for me he adds more fuel to the fire. It makes me want to fight him more than last year ”.

While he claims not to get carried away by everything that is said about Chimaev in the media, Magny acknowledges that perhaps he had initially underestimated him.

“Maybe it was a good thing that this fight was put off as long as it did. A year ago, I would have looked 100 percent past him, like, ‘Ah, whatever. A new guy who thinks he’s good. I’m going out to give this boy a class and show him what’s up. ‘ But coming here and beating Jingliang the way he did, definitely made me take a step back like, ‘Oh damn. This guy is legit. But to me, that’s the kind of fight that makes it the most exciting – the guys who force you to stick to your best game. When I saw what he did to Jingliang, I was more excited to fight him. “

Magny is coming off a unanimous decision win over Geoff Neal at UFC on ESPN 24 in May. Her 18 wins in UFC welterweight competition are the second-most in division history behind Georges St-Pierre (19), meaning Magny has pretty much seen it all in terms of opponents.

However, the UFC has seen nothing like Chimaev. Through four UFC appearances, ‘Borz’ has outscored his opponents 112-1 in significant hits and 254-2 in total hits. That’s an almost unfathomable level of mastery, but Magny believes she has the answer to Chimaev’s game and is confident that she can achieve what others have not.

“Last year he had this mystical aura and they were like, ‘oh man, this guy is invincible. He’s the new kid in the neighborhood. Everyone was afraid to say his name. I thought, ‘I don’t care, I’ll fight that guy.’ I’ve fought some of the best guys in the UFC for the past nine years. I have nothing to fear at this point. I jumped at that moment to face him. Now that he beat Li Jingliang the way he did, I’m even more excited to face him. Because in my opinion he silenced some of the skeptics and the mystique and aura that surround him is getting better and better ”.

Magny’s ideal scenario would be for the fight to occur in the near future. Neil said he was scheduled for UFC Fight Night 199 on December 18. Unfortunately, his original opponent, whom he did not want to name, fell off the card due to injury. The UFC is currently looking for a new opponent, Magny said. So he doesn’t see any reason why Chimaev shouldn’t be the substitute.