Radio is more fashionable than ever, especially for vehicle users, as a recent survey shows.

Radio has been part of our lives for many years, and despite the fact that many thought that it would end up disappearing with the passage of time, it continues to be a very important element in our day to day life. especially if you are a driver of a vehicle.

This is emphasized by a study published by Edison Research where 90% of respondents have indicated that the radio tuner should be standard equipment in all cars being a linchpin that automakers should include now and possibly for a good set of years to come.

This survey, commissioned by WorldDAB in association with Radioplayer and sponsored by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), Commercial Radio Australia and Xperi, surveys people who have bought or rented a car or are planning to do so in the near future.

The survey adds that radio availability has a great impact on the decision to buy a vehicle by 82%Regardless of the age group, which is to say that the radio is equally liked by a young person or an elderly person while they are driving.

However, the radio is the best valued equipment in a new car noted as very important to 89% of respondents, being preferred over other technologies such as USB ports and the availability of Bluetooth. Interestingly, technologies such as Android Auto is considered important for 65% and Apple CarPlay for 54%.

65% say they listen to radio in the car frequently compared to 23% who use online music streaming services or 15% use CDs. Your main reason for listening to the radio is to receive news and information in 63% or listen to the favorite songs by 42%.

But radio has to remain a piece of equipment and a free element, given that 93% affirm that it is very important that radio listening remains free through current analog and digital radio synthesizers.

In much more recent data, 89% have listened to the radio in the car in the last week and 76% say they listen to it at least once a day.

To conclude, the study states that the car is still the most used place to listen to the radio to 89% on average among those surveyed, followed by 75% who listen to it at home and 39% who listen to it at work.