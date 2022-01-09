Yugle Rivas is one of our child psychologists on the show dranancy.com. Personally, I love it. We chose this topic because there are still people, and especially parents, who think the opposite. They continue to think that “the letter with blood comes in.”

The old school, that is the traditional one, is where many believe that a spanking on time never traumatized them and that the screaming never hurt them. They consider that a dad who screams is the same as one who has strength and character. They mistake character for “bad character.”

A screaming dad fills the child’s brain with cortisol, the stress hormone, and puts a fatal stamp on his life and self-esteem. We are the product of language, which builds or destroys us.

Many behavior problems come from not teaching children, at home, the limits to respect. Emotions make us sick or heal us.

The child “asks” for control with his aggressive behavior, with not staying still, not obeying. It is a way of asking their parents for help, to be firm. The child does not do what you tell him to do, but what you do. He learns from the models he copies at home. It is not the same to be firm than aggressive. One thing is fear and another is respect. One is authority and the other is fear.

From every scientific point of view, yelling and abuse hurt parents and children. Language often places labels on children that influence their personality throughout life. Many children have not enjoyed important life events, because they were terrified of damaging everything by considering themselves, for example, “clumsy.”

And that label was put on by their parents since they were little. Be careful, parents, avoid using qualifiers like that. The labels we use to define children’s behaviors stick to our personality and haunt us to the end.

Be careful with the relationship with the siblings, since that communication will affect us until we are adults. Abuse between siblings is common, when communicating abusively and thus marking themselves for life. For example, “fat”, “stupid”, “spoiled”, and so on.

Parents want their children to have character, express their emotions and defend what they think, but today we have problems because our children do not have those capacities. Childhood is destiny. If children grow up with these levels of cortisol in the body, they will be adults with emotional problems. Raising a child today is science, we can no longer excuse ourselves.

The most significant memories of children are the moments you have lived with them. They are not expensive things. Remember it.

