

Javier Aguirre has led teams such as Atlético de Madrid and the Mexico national team, which led to two World Cups.

Javier Aguirre said this Friday that directing Monterrey in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the greatest challenge in his long career, which has already led him to direct in Spanish football and the Mexican national team in two World Cups.

“This is definitely something new. Before, the most complicated thing that had happened to me was to go to the World Cup in South Africa, the vaccines that had to be given to go for their reactions, but we had time to handle it. This is something that comes to you from one day to the next“, He explained at a press conference.

Aguirre, one of the most outstanding Mexican coaches in the last 20 yearsHe commanded the modest Spanish Osasuna since 2002, whom he led to play in the European Champions League in 2005.

After that, signed for Atlético de Madrid in 2006 and also qualified for a Champions League and it led him to be a leading team in Iberian football.

Months before taking Osasuna, Coached Mexico in their first World Cup South Korea-Japan 2002, and in 2010 the second, South Africa.

Other of his jobs as a coach have been Zaragoza, Espanyol, Leganés and the teams of Japan and Egypt, but none of those squads were described as more difficult than leading the Rayados de Monterrey in a pandemic.

“You cannot have the players in a bubble the six months of the tournamentThat they go from the stadium to the team’s facilities, that’s why it’s inhumane ”, he said.

And remembered that both players and coaching staff have families “people who need us at home. This is something new for the coaches, it has moved us a lot. Suddenly one day goes well and the next you have seven less, you don’t have time to react, ”lamented the Mexican strategist.

The Monterrey of Aguirre will debut in 2022 this Saturday by welcoming Querétaro on the first day of the Clausura tournament; Prior to the duel, on December 29, Monterrey reported three infected with coronavirus in its squad.

The players of the Monterrey must follow the protocols against COVID-19 with discipline in these first weeks of the year because at the beginning of February they will travel to the United Arab Emirates to face the Club World Cup.

“We continue with our own protocols for the League, we apply our tests frequently, we recommend to the players behavior parameters here and abroad. We trust in his discipline, in his professionalism, personal care and we hope to have no surprises from here to the future ”, he concluded.

