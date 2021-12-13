If you’ve had different unopened LEGO sets in your house for a few years, they are already worth more than gold.

If you do not know what to invest in to obtain benefits, and you do not trust the cryptocurrency market because it is very volatile, you may be interested in storing jewelry, gold, different art or even wine, but perhaps you already have something in your house that can be worth a lot money.

Now economists from the Higher School of Economics in Russia have discovered that the price of the LEGO sets that are already discontinued, are growing at around 11% per year, much higher than the average returns provided by gold or even large stocks.

To reach this conclusion, the study authors analyzed the price of 2,322 unopened LEGO references from 1987 to 2015, and taking into account sales in the second-hand market.

“Tens of thousands of deals are made in the LEGO aftermarket. Even taking into account the small prices of most sets, this is a huge market that is not well known to traditional investors, ”he says. Victoria Dobrynskaya, professor of economics and finance at HSE and co-author of the study.

If you want to know the reason why this LEGO market is so fruitful, they explain in the study that most of these products They are limited edition and, in general, there is much more demand than supply.

In addition, they claim that because LEGO has been launching products since the 1960s, they have now accumulated a large pool of users, already adults, who do not hesitate to shell out large amounts of money.

If you have any of these LEGO toys in your house, you should be aware that, in general, begin to increase in value two to three years after being discontinuedTherefore, if you want to make money with this collectibles market, you must be aware that you must store these products, always in the best conditions and unopened, for a minimum of two to three years.

On the other hand, they point out that references of few or many pieces are much more valued, and medium-sized sets are less valued. On the other hand, those LEGO collaborations with famous licenses such as Star Wars, tend to revalue much more over time.