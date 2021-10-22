These are the best packaged juices in the supermarket according to the Consumer and User Organization, and you have surely seen many on the shelves of your favorite supermarket.

One food that should not be missing in your diet is juices, but there are hundreds of offers on the market, and to help you make your choice, the OCU has carried out an analysis of 97 types of juices that we can find in supermarkets such as Carrefour, Alcampo, Mercadona or Lidl, among others.

And it is not the same to take fruit directly than in juice, and that is why when you go to the supermarket to buy juice you should choose the one that you consider to be much healthier, and in general depending on the supermarket you go you have more or less options to find the healthiest for your family.

So the OCU has compared 97 juices of five different types divided by squeezed juices, juices from concentrate, nectars, juice drink and juice and milk drinks. All of them have been collected from brands of establishments such as Alcampo, Carrefour, Eroski, Lidl and Mercadona, among others.

Specifically they say that squeezed juices and juices from concentrate contain 100% fruit, while the nectars and juice drinks contain 50% fruit and finally the milk juice drink contains only 20% fruit.

That is, if you are looking for the greatest juice concentrate in your visits to the supermarket, you should choose squeezed juices or juices from concentrate. Squeezed juices are the result of squeezing fruits and are the closest thing to homemade juices, and do not contain additives. Unfortunately they are the least abundant in supermarkets.

Then the juices from concentrate also have 100% fruit and are made by adding water to a juice concentrate.

Most of the concentrates come from outside of Spain. These juices from concentrate do not contain additives, but 80% of those analyzed by the OCU add vitamin C because it has been lost during the concentration process. They claim that most of the juices in supermarkets come from this type of concentrates.

With this, the OCU has made a list of the 10 best packaged juices from supermarkets taking most of the Carrefour, Alcampo and Ahorramas awards, among others.

So with this of course, the next time you go to the supermarket you will know which juices to choose for your family based on the fruit content they include and also their nutriscore rating.