

For years, Neymar had warned of a young player who can win the Ballon d’Or, and he is not Mbappé.

Despite having already coincided with Kylian Mbappé at Paris Saint-Germain and seeing the potential that Erling Haaland has, the Brazilian Neymar Jr. was already clear who the young player with immense talent would be a Ballon d’Or in the future.

With the recent conquest of Lionel Messi as Ballon d’Or 2021, it was time to remember the dynamic starring Neymar Jr. with Oh My Goal in 2019, in which assured that his compatriot and teammate in the Brazilian team, Vinicius Junior, he would be one of the next players to win this award.

“The best young talent? Vinicius Junior. I feel that he is very young and still has many years ahead of him. I think he is going to be a great player and I think he is going to be one of the best. He will be there fighting for the Ballon d’Or ”, pointed out the star player of PSG in 2019 to the Oh My Goal channel.

At that time many people could not agree with Neymar’s statements, however, with the current moment Vinicius Junior is going through, Those words of today’s PSG player are worth more than ever.

Currently Vinicius is experiencing what is perhaps the best season of his career in Europe with Real Madrid, to the point of being among the top scorers in LaLiga with 10, thus having improved what for many was their weak point, the aim and the heads-up chances in front of the goal.

Until last year, those words expressed by Neymar seemed not to have been so successful, however time and the drastic change that his compatriot has had with Real Madrid, It has been such that everything seems to indicate that the former Barcelona player also has a scout’s eye.

While the large number of young and talented players in soccer today is evident, the Brazilian forward for Real Madrid it must be one of those that is taken into consideration when awarding future awards.

