The year 2022 starts moving in the cryptocurrency market. Contrary to what many thought, the most popular coins are not the ones that have earned the most in these early days.

There has been talk of the explosion of altcoins for a long time. These lesser-known cryptocurrencies can have high profitability and their price is far from the high costs that Bitcoin or Ethereum can have.

Among the alternative cryptocurrencies with the most hit of the year 2021 were always Shiba Inu or Dogecoin, but the year 2022 has started differently. None of these memecoins has been the protagonist in these first days in the cryptocurrency market.

Nor has Bitcoin, which has actually slipped to below $ 47,000, been the news in recent days. The surprise comes from the tokens belonging to Flux and Hathor.

The Flux coin was created 4 years ago, using blockchain technology and in recent days it has seen how its value has increased by 35%. Now each of its tokens is priced at $ 3.23 and its total capitalization is $ 721 million.

Hathor, a cryptocurrency created in 2020 and that uses directed acyclical graph (DAG) technology together with blockchain, has risen 17.99%. Its price is placed at 2.04 dollars. Being newer and using a different system of data representation, it has attracted more attention.

Why have they grown so fast?

Surely we are not facing any hit. These lower value coins can quickly increase in cost. if an investor acquires a large amount of tokens soon.

Many investors go into these types of purchases in the hope that their investment will increase the value of the currency and sell it soon after. According to Cristobal Pereira, CEO of LatAm Tech “Large purchases greatly increase the price of this type of project“.

Every day cryptocurrencies land on the market with great ambitions, but these 5 in particular have a really promising future.

They are high risk investments that can end in nothing if the market does not respond appropriately. We are not talking about buying a couple of tokens, but a huge amount that can create some kind of effect, be it positive or negative.

Like everything that has to do with cryptocurrencies, you have to be careful. Any investment in digital currency has its risk, even in stablecoins (although to a lesser extent). Maybe it’s time to bet on these little coins, but we do not believe that its value will grow much more.

