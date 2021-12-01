12/01/2021 at 16:01 CET

Maria Dotor

There is a widespread belief that passes from parents to children and makes them, when they become parents, continue to pronounce phrases like this: “Son, don’t go barefoot, you’re going to catch a cold.” This article has a purpose, that you, who are reading it, stop telling your children and, thus, stop spreading the myth to the next generation.

How do you “catch” a cold

In order to dismantle the myth that walking barefoot or going with wet hair will cause our children to catch a cold or catch a cold, we have asked our family pediatrician, Lucía Galán (Lucía, my pediatrician), how she catches a cold.

“Colds, flu or colds (respiratory infections) occur because a virus enters our body. How does this virus enter our body? By contact with other people who have this virus. The contagion occurs through the droplets of saliva that we emit when we speak or through our hands. Therefore, no, viruses are not “caught” by going barefoot, viruses do not enter through the feet. “

Now is when you ask yourself the following question: Why, then, are there more colds in winter?

Why are there more colds in winter?

Lucia, in her book ‘The great book of Lucia, my pediatrician’, gives us several reasons:

The temperature drops They cause certain catarrhal viruses to proliferate more, people become infected more and therefore the viruses circulate freely with much more freedom and in greater numbers than in summer. The flu that is a seasonal illness, knocks on our door around the month of October and does not finish leaving until March. In winter we spend more time indoors, surrounded by more people than in summer. This makes it easier for viruses to spread. Low temperatures make the ciliumyes, those hairs that we have in the nose and in the respiratory tract and that serve as a filter, funite in a lazier way, so it is more likely that a virus will escape them and end in a common cold. The cold is “caught” by being in contact with a person with a cold | Freepik

Other myths around the cold

That going barefoot or wet hair causes colds are not the only myth that exists around colds and flu. There is more:

Orange juice prevents colds

Lucía Galán is blunt in this: “The juice does not raise the defenses even if it is rich in Vitamin C. Nor do syrups, pills, vitamins or other home remedies raise them.”

Colds are only cured when they give us an antibiotic

Error. We must always remember that viruses are never treated with antibiotics. Only bacteria are treated with antibiotics. And colds, colds, and flus are viruses. Resistance to antibiotics is today one of the greatest threats to global health, causing thousands of deaths a year around the world. If it’s the flu, if it’s a common cold, you don’t need antibiotics. “Only if, after a week, the symptoms do not improve, if the general condition worsens or fever and discomfort persists after a few days, we can suspect that it may be a bacterial infection, in which case you should consult your pediatrician again”, Lucía Galán reminds us.

Being in an area with current gives us a cold

“Viruses do not come floating in the currents, they come in the people with whom we interact,” says Lucía Galán. Therefore, again, no, it is not true that being in a current will give us a cold.

How to prevent colds

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention gives us three guidelines to help us reduce the risk of our children catching colds:

Wash their hands frequently with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, we use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Viruses that cause colds can live on your hands; so washing them regularly can help protect you from getting sick.Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth if you have not washed your hands. It is very common for viruses to reach our body in this way.Keep them away from people who are sick. Sick people can spread the viruses that cause the common cold through close contact with other people.